Next Victim of CalPERS: My Home Town—Simi Valley

Pensions account for about 15 percent of city’s budget

By Melissa Simon, The Acorn, 5/26/17

*All figures are in millions The City of Simi Valley’s rising annual pension costs, which are expected to double to nearly $22 million by 2022, is the most serious financial issue facing the city in coming years, local officials say.

For the 2016-17 fiscal year, the city paid about $11 million into the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, the state employees’ pension fund. Of that total, $4.7 million was to cover pensions for safety employees (sworn officers) and $6.3 million was for miscellaneous employees, or general city workers.

By 2022-23, officials anticipate those annual costs to be about $8.8 million for safety personnel and $13.2 million for miscellaneous employees. Of that $22 million total, about $15.9 million will fall under unfunded pension liability—the gap between what is owed to retirees and what Simi Valley and its employees have paid into the system.

Those figures do not take into account the cost of health benefits for retirees, which are managed through a different system.

“I’m not going to downplay it,” City Manager Eric Levitt told the Simi Valley Acorn. “We have other problems, but this is the most significant (financial issue). And it’s not just here in Simi Valley, but in other cities across the state.”

With the city’s 2017- 18 budget slated for approval June 12, officials will have to face the issue of pension debt head-on in negotiations in coming weeks, including during labor talks with local police and public employee unions. Pensions account for about 15 percent of the city’s annual general fund budget.

“It’s a difficult issue with no easy solution,” Levitt said. You have to find ways to deal with revenues and expenses by either bringing expenses down, revenues up or a combination of the two.

“Hopefully, our revenues continue to grow (in coming years), but we’ll be lucky if they grow at the same rate this (unfunded liability) is going up.”

According to cost projections dated May 11, the city’s pension costs for 2017-18 are $6.8 million for general city workers and $4.9 million for safety personnel. Of that $11.7 million total, about $7 million is unfunded pension liability.

Furthermore, the projections show that Simi Valley will have to pay a total of $102.3 million into CalPERS over the next five years to cover pensions, of which $69.2 million is unfunded liability. Those figures may change depending on CalPERS investment earnings, Levitt said.

Councilmember Mike Judge said he’s seen the numbers, adding that all cities in

California are in similar situations. Still, he remains optimistic when it comes to Simi

Valley’s financial state.

“It’s going to be a struggle for a while, but . . . there’s not too much we can really do about it right now except tighten the belt,” Judge said. “I think (unfunded liabilities are) going to affect our budget for the foreseeable future. But I’m not worried that the city is going to go into bankruptcy or anything like that because we’re pretty solid financially.”

Councilmember Dee Dee Cavanaugh said pension debt is a major concern for the city. Officials have to find long-term solutions, she said.

“(Bankruptcy) is definitely a fear people have, and it could be a possibility . . . for all the cities that are in the same situation,” Cavanaugh said. “But we have a strong City Council, strong city management staff, and we’re going to be looking at everything we can to avoid that.”

One small way the city decreases its liability, Levitt said, is by prepaying its annual cost in one lump sum rather than making monthly payments. By paying the $7 million in unfunded liability to CalPERS in July for 2017-18, the city will save about $250,000 this fiscal year, Levitt said.

Catching up

In the late 1990s, Simi Valley’s pension account was super-funded, meaning the city had more than enough money in CalPERS to cover the demand, said Jody Kershberg, Simi’s director of administrative services. In 1999, for example, the city’s pension account was 127 percent funded for general workers and 109 percent funded for safety personnel, and employees were not making individual retirement contributions.

But over the past two decades, lower-than-expected returns on CalPERS’ investments and longer life spans have contributed to an imbalance in the pension fund, forcing the system to charge cities more to cover anticipated retirement costs.

As of 2014-15, the most recent numbers available, Simi Valley’s pension account was 72 percent funded for general employees and 70 percent funded for safety personnel.

As a result, “CalPERS has slowly been increasing the percentages the city has to pay in order to try to deal with the shortfall of unfunded liabilities,” Kershberg said.

As of 2015, Simi Valley had 661 retirees and beneficiaries receiving pensions through CalPERS; 144 of them were safety employees and 517 miscellaneous workers.

Levitt said the city’s ultimate goal is for both pension accounts to again be 100 percent funded.

“Hopefully, the unfunded liability will reduce over time, but it would be doubtful that it would reduce by 2022,” the city manager said. “I think it will stay along those lines, and may even increase, after that for a little while.”

Acorn editor Darleen Principe contributed to this report.

EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS

Starting in July 2010, all City of Simi Valley employees began paying a portion of their pension costs to help cover the city’s unfunded liabilities.

Today, miscellaneous employees contribute 7 percent of their salaries, while safety personnel contribute 12 percent.

Annual pension amounts are determined by length of service, type of employee and date of hiring by the city.

Both miscellaneous and safety personnel who were hired before 2013—when the California Public Employees’Pension Reform Act (PEPRA) took effect—are eligible to retire at 55 and receive annual pensions of 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively, of their highest salary for each year worked.

For example, a general city worker making $100,000 who retires after 30 years at age 55 could receive an annual pension of $60,000.

The 2013 pension reform act raised the retirement age and formula by which benefits are calculated. Miscellaneous employees hired after 2013 can retire at 62 and receive a pension of 2 percent of the average of their three highest salaries. Safety employees hired after 2013 can retire at age 57 and receive a pension of 2.7 percent of the average of their three top salaries.

CalPERS benefits are in lieu of Social Security, “essentially a paycheck coming employees’ way and doesn’t typically include medical coverage,” said Samantha Argabrite, deputy city manager.