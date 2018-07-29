By

As professional football season begins, it is worth noting that the NFL has become an ideological arm and promoter of the Progressive, hate America values. This article reminds us of all the good things for cops, the military and the community NFL players wanted to do—but told they are not allowed under penalty of suspension and/or fines.

Then you have the hate police, military and freedom efforts by the players that is approved and promoted by the NFL. Read this and you will see a political operation, not an entertainment opportunity. As for me college football and re-runs of NCIS is my viewing time—if I want to hate America I would listen to a speech by Maxine Waters, Sanders, Clinton or Obama—football players have become parrots, not thinkers.

NFL Hypocrisy—Opposition to Freedom

I hope this helps you understand just when and why the public’s respect for the NFL organization and its players started to crumble….

* In 2012 the NFL had an issue with Tim Tebow kneeling for each game to pray, they also had an issue with Tebow wearing John 3:16 as part of his eye-black to avoid glare, and made him take it off.

* In 2013 the NFL fined Brandon Marshall for wearing green cleats to raise awareness for people with mental health disorders.

* In 2014 Robert Griffin III (RG3) entered a post-game press conference wearing a shirt that said “Know Jesus Know Peace” but was forced to turn it inside out by an NFL uniform inspector before speaking at the podium.

* In 2015 DeAngelo Williams was fined for wearing “Find the Cure” eye black for breast cancer awareness.

* In 2015 William Gay was fined for wearing purple cleats to raise awareness for domestic violence. (Not that the NFL has a domestic violence problem…).

*In 2016 the NFL prevented the Dallas Cowboys from wearing a decal on their helmet in honor of 5 Dallas Police officers killed in the line of duty.

* 2016 the NFL threatened to fine players who wanted to wear cleats to commemorate the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

So tell me again how the NFL supports free speech and expression all of a sudden? It seems quite clear based on these facts that the NFL has taken a position against any action by NFL players demonstrating RESPECT for any issue supporting God, social causes such as mental health, help for cancer victims, help for domestic violence victims, support for police officers (especially those killed arbitrarily for just being cops), and even the Memory of 9/11…

BUT the NFL will allow demonstrations of DISRESPECT for our country, our National Flag, our National Anthem, and for the American People if it will help mollify a particular Group and its supporters. That is who and what the politicized NFL has become. And you pay an NFL Commissioner how much annually to make these stupid, anti-American/anti-God/anti-military/anti-law enforcement decisions?

As a banker, I was able to personally and privately protest any social or political action I chose. When I went to work each day, however, I was not allowed to carry protest signs through the bank lobby. These little boys you call men are going to their office on the field every time they enter a football stadium. Those who pay their salaries are sitting in the stands. If NFL players wish to make social statements about any topic — including racism — they need to do what the rest of us do: Take out an ad in the local newspaper or on the local television station AND PAY FOR IT! The airwaves belong to the American people, not the NFL.

Sincerely,

/s/ Marilyn M. Barnewall

Honor our military; too many of whom have come home with the American Flag draped over their coffin.