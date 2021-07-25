By

Six Texas Democrat legislators, fully vaccinated got the virus. Stanford reports that students, fully vaccinated got the virus. L.A. County says 20% of those getting the virus, have been fully vaccinated. Sot, the openly racist, hate filled NFL has decided that if you are a player or staff that has not been vaccinated and someone on the Team gets the virus, the Team forfeits the next game. Do they understand how ignorant they sound? Why not forfeit a game if a player IS vaccinated and others get the virus, This is part of the reason ratings and support for football has crashed. The first forfeited game may be the last for that Team. Watch the lawsuits fly and the ignorant people running the NFL make stupid statements. As for me, I rather watch reruns of Seinfeld—at least I know that is about nothing.

NFL teams will be forced to forfeit if unvaccinated players cause COVID-19 outbreak

By Jeremy Layton, NY Post, 7/22/21

The NFL has laid out its strongest incentive yet for players to get the vaccine.

According to a memo shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has mandated that a game cannot be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players — and that team will be forced to forfeit, resulting “in a loss for playoff seeding.”

The memo said the league intends to play all of its games within the scheduled 18-week period and a 19th week will not be added to the schedule under any circumstances — an idea that was floated in 2020 amid numerous outbreaks.

Additionally, if a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, neither team’s players will be paid for the game.

Vaccinated players who test positive can return to the team immediately after two negative tests, while unvaccinated players will be required to isolate for 10 days, according to the memo.