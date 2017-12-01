NFL to Take charitable $$ From Cancer Research/Military Causes—Give $86 Million to ACLU/Antifa and Other Radicals

By

Buy a ticket to an NFL game and you are helping to support Planned Parenthood. But an NFL team jacket and you are assuring Antifa and other bigoted organizations finances to promote chaos and to continue lying about the police. But products from firms that sell beer during an NFL game and you make sure “social Justice” organizations—those that disrespect our flag and hate our Constitutional rights to free speech will be financed to continue their propaganda. “San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid told Slate Thursday he was told the NFL will allow funds from charitable campaigns to be shifted to fund a new social justice cause program announced this week. Reid told Slate the plan to take away funds from breast cancer awareness and military service initiatives was one of the reasons he is breaking away from the Players Coalition. Reid and the Dolphins’ Michal Thomas announced their decision to walk away Wednesday, saying we “don’t believe the coalition’s beliefs are in our best interests as a whole.” Seriously, think it will go to honest groups protesting criminals being caught and punished? This is making the NFL a super PAC for the Democrat Party, supporting the causes that Democrats run on—but claiming to be non-profit. Support the NFL and you support the Democrat agenda—is that what you want?

San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid Says NFL Will Shift Charitable Funds to Fund Social Justice Causes

By Charlotte Carroll, Sports Illustrated, 11/30/17

San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid told Slate Thursday he was told the NFL will allow funds from charitable campaigns to be shifted to fund a new social justice cause program announced this week.

Reid told Slate the plan to take away funds from breast cancer awareness and military service initiatives was one of the reasons he is breaking away from the Players Coalition. Reid and the Dolphins’ Michal Thomas announced their decision to walk away Wednesday, saying we “don’t believe the coalition’s beliefs are in our best interests as a whole.”

Reid said Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told him of the plan to shift funds. Reid added that most of the players who have protested were not in agreement with the proposal.

“So it would really be no skin off the owners’ backs: They would just move the money from those programs to this one,” Reid told Slate.

The NFL agreed to commit $89 million to social justice causes that will help African-American communities, with the money set for dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education, ESPN reported.

While the league and players did not agree to a resolution stopping players from protesting or taking a knee during the national anthem, Jenkins announced he won’t raise his fist during the anthem. He said he was encouraged by the league’s efforts.