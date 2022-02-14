NFL Used Super Bowl Halftime Show to Hate America—Show it is MORE Racist Than KKK

By

If you watched the NFL approved Super Bowl half time show you would have thought America would be entertained by an anti-American singer taking a knee to dismiss and demean our cops and military. Then you had singers known for their anti-police, hate white people, pro drug songs—in Hip Hop fashion. Seriously how many Americans prefer Hip Hop to Country Western, rock and roll or patriotic songs. The NFL, the voice and apologists for the genocide/slave nation of China, used the half time show as a propaganda tool against the values of the fans of the NFL and Americans. “** Snoop Dogg announced in 2013 that he’s love to show his kids how to smoke pot. ** Snoop Dogg called Mitt Romney a “white n***er” in 2012. ** Snoop Dogg on Imus in 2007, “Rappers’ hos are different.” ** Snoop Dogg outside the Trump White House with a blunt, “F**k Trump.” ** Snoop Dogg calls President Trump a n***er, says “F**k him” on government shutdown. ** Snoop Dogg calls black conservatives “the coon bunch” in 2020.” This is who the NFL allowed to promote his values to our nation. The NFL is lead by haters and the half time show is more proof the Chinese have great influence in this once American game.

Super Bowl Sewer: Halftime Show Features Snoop Dogg – Who Fired Gun at Trump’s Head in Video, Called Black Conservatives “Coon Bunch,” Promoted Pot His Entire Career

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 2/13/22





Rapper, Snoop Dogg produced a rap video ‘BadBadNotGood’ back in 2017.

He depicts President Trump as a clown smoking a joint and ends up pointing a gun at his head. When he shoots the gun, a flash fires at Trump’s head and a ‘BANG’ flag pops out.

Snoop Dogg has rapped about drugs and sexually abusing women for decades yet he depicts President Trump as a pot-smoking clown.

FYI, Donald Trump doesn’t even drink alcohol…

Imagine if an ‘entertainer’ made a video like this about Obama? The outcry would be heard around the world and the Secret Service would have investigated. This is in line with how degenerate Hollywood has become as they push an immoral agenda.

VIDEO: Not only is there a language warning for this video, you will also lose brain cells after listening to such vapid ‘lyrics’.

** Snoop Dogg announced in 2013 that he’s love to show his kids how to smoke pot.

** Snoop Dogg called Mitt Romney a “white n***er” in 2012.

** Snoop Dogg on Imus in 2007, “Rappers’ hos are different.”

** Snoop Dogg outside the Trump White House with a blunt, “F**k Trump.”

** Snoop Dogg calls President Trump a n***er, says “F**k him” on government shutdown.

** Snoop Dogg calls black conservatives “the coon bunch” in 2020.

Tonight Snoop Dogg is singing at the Super Bowl halftime show — Expect a lot of cop bashing.