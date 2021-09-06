By

The racism and hate of the Democrat Party is now officially the policy of the NFL. Last week we reported that the New Orleans Saints had problems selling seats to it practice games, even at $1 apiece. Do you think former military will want to see hate messages, anti-American statements at an NFL game. While the rest of us sing the National Anthem, the racist NFL is promoting the singing of a “Black” national Anthem. The NFL has turned into a modern day KKK. “The NFL will allow players to choose from six different social justice phrases to wear on the back of their helmets for the 2021 season as the league re-ups its efforts in their Inspire Change initiative. The league also said teams will be allowed to have the phrases “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” emblazoned in their end zones. Players can choose from the following: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.” Of course if a player refuses to wear one of those, you will see them kicked off a team—just as a great quarterback Cam New3ston was kicked off the Patriots for refusing to take the jab. We live in a fascist society and the NFL wants to take the lead. As for me, reruns of Seinfeld rather than watching hate mongers and bigots.

NFL will allow social justice phrases on helmets this season

The NFL reportedly plans to make the Black national anthem a ‘prominent part of big league events’ as well

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News. 9/1/21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL will allow players to choose from six different social justice phrases to wear on the back of their helmets for the 2021 season as the league re-ups its efforts in their Inspire Change initiative.

The league also said teams will be allowed to have the phrases “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” emblazoned in their end zones.

Players can choose from the following: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.”

The NFL will dedicate Week 17 and 18 to the “Say Their Stories” campaign. The messaging will include social justice heroes who have been personally identified by players for their impact in that area.

“We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long-term,” Anna Isaacson, the NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.

During teams’ Salute to Service game, the phrase “End Racism” will be replaced with “Salute to Service” in one end zone – opposite that of “It Takes All of Us.”

During the final two weeks of the season, all clubs will receive the relevant pieces to go with the “Say Their Stories” campaign.

“That will provide a unified time frame for us to further amplify all of the work that our clubs are doing and that will lead into the playoffs where Inspire Change will continue to take center stage,” Isaacson said. “The key message for us as the season is starting, we are ramping up again in a big way with our social justice work.”

Front Office Sports reported the league also plans on bringing back the Black national anthem for the 2021 season. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was played before the start of Week 1 games during the 2020 NFL season and was prominent during the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft. According to the report, the NFL wanted to make it a “prominent part of big league events.”