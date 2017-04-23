Nielsen: SB-1 $ for Restrooms/Animal Corridors! $52 Billion Scam

By

Did you really think the $52 billion slush fund for “roads and streets” were really for roads and streets? Senator Jim Nielsen caught the Democrats in their own scam. This is how SOME of the road money is to be spent: “Despite the fact that the Governor has yet to sign Senate Bill 1, legislative Democrats proposed to steer tax dollars that will be collected in November on non-transportation proposals including: $5 million for park restroom maintenance

$5 million to buy land for improved animal travel e.g. corridors

$5 million for grant programs to encourage people to visit parks” Bathrooms—places for animal to have a corridor, even though they can not read? Corruption, slush fund and fraud. That is SB-1 and the media does not say a word. Why is California $1.5 trillion in debt, productive people leaving the State and government schools k-12 failures while colleges and universities are filled with mentally and emotionally unstable students? The media has decided it is not their place to tell the truth.

Proposal to Divert Tax Monies Away from Roads Delayed After Public Criticism

Proposal Pulled From Committee Agenda for Further Discussion in the Future

Senator Jim Nielsen, 4/20/17

SACRAMENTO – Following public outcry over the diversion of the state’s massive $52 billion car and gas tax to pay for restroom repairs at state parks, the purchase of land for animal travel and grants to encourage people to visit parks, the majority led committee pulled the proposal off its agenda and promised to revisit the proposal at a later time, without giving a reason for deleting the diversion proposals off of Thursday’s agenda.

“We, the people, expect transparency and honesty from our government,” said Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama). “The spending of our tax dollars should be done with great care and in the open to retain the trust of our constituents, and to keep government accountable. Without this trust, our democracy does not work.”

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel), said, “While the discussion of diverting road tax funds has been pulled from today’s budget hearing, it doesn’t mean the threat is gone. Sacramento Democrats aren’t being transparent about the true cost of the gas tax increase. It’s the largest gas tax increase in the state’s history, and it will automatically increase each year with no sunset date. Californians deserve better.”

On March 29, the Governor and Democratic leaders announced a massive $52 billion tax plan “to fix our roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California.”

This transportation tax is the largest in the state’s history – it will automatically increase each year and it has no expiration date.

Despite the fact that the Governor has yet to sign Senate Bill 1, legislative Democrats proposed to steer tax dollars that will be collected in November on non-transportation proposals including:

$5 million for park restroom maintenance

$5 million to buy land for improved animal travel e.g. corridors

$5 million for grant programs to encourage people to visit parks

These proposals are not fixing our crumbling roads, highways and bridges. They will not get us to work or home any faster nor will they lower the cost of car repair as claimed.

