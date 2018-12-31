Nine arrested in human trafficking sting in antelope Valley

By

Nine arrested in human trafficking sting

Antelope Valley Press, 12/27/18

Among the most abominable, heinous crimes that thrive around the world is human trafficking, which involves millions of victims.

The Global Slavery Index 2018 estimates that on any given day in 2016, there were 403,000 people living in conditions of modern slavery in the United States, a prevalence of 1.3 victims of modern slavery for every thousand in the country.

On Dec. 18, nine people were arrested during a human trafficking sting conducted in Lancaster, by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, along with deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The detectives arrested Keeyale Jackson, 22, of Lancaster, for an outstanding no bail, felony warrant for pimping.

The offense was committed in Santa Clara County, where the warrant was issued.

Another adult female was detained for prostitution and offered victim-centered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking. Both females were booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Seven of those arrested were male adults who solicited undercover Sheriff’s deputies for various sex acts. Those males were transported and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Participating in the operation were task force partners from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office, the California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Unified School Police, State Parole, the Los Angeles County Probation Department and the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Human Trafficking Bureau at 323-526-5156.

Persons who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).

In addition, smart phones may be used by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org .

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Human Trafficking Bureau houses the L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, the nation’s largest co-located human trafficking task force.

The task force is a collaboration of federal, state, county and local law enforcement, social service agency and non-government and community-based organizations investigating and serving the needs of commercially exploited adults and minors victimized for purposed of sex and labor.

The L.A. Regional Human Trafficking Task Force brings together systems and disciplines to address the victim’s needs through a victim-centered, trauma-informed approach.

The task force employs a regionalized strategy that crosses jurisdictional boundaries to identify and rescue victims while aggressively pursuing traffickers and buyers.