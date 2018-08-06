Ninth Circuit Upholds CA Microstamping Law…Although Microstamping Doesn’t Exist

I think it was Shakespeare that said “the law is an ass”. Here we have the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, upholding a law that mandates the microstamping of ammunition. Did the Judges have consider that the law is moot—at this time there are NO machines or technology that can micro stamp ammunition. So even if it is lawful, there is no ay for anyone to obey the law. The real purpose of the law is to OUTLAW ammunition. Since there is no microstamping of ammunition, the ammunition you own is illegal, hence government can fine and confiscate.

“The Ninth Circuit likewise upheld the impractical–and impossible–requirement on Friday. Microstamping requires gun makers to put a special marking on the end of a firing pin so ejected shell casings contain a fingerprint that tells which gun fired them. The technology has proved unworkable to date, and even if it worked it would be easily defeated by replacing the firing pin or filing off the marking.

The Associated Press reports that the Ninth Circuit “also rejected arguments that the stamping requirement won’t significantly help solve homicides.”

Ironically, on November 8, 2015, Breitbart News reported that Maryland canceled their ballistic fingerprinting program for firearms after 15 years with no crimes solved. The cost of the ballistic fingerprinting experiment was five million dollars.”

With a somewhat similar concept, Maryland has spent 15 years doing this—and not a single crime was solved. Waste of time and money—proving the purpose is not to prevent crimes, but to make ammunition limited and expensive. Does anyone really think the public will obey a law that is based on non-existent technology? Just another effort to make it safer for criminals. Did you think otherwise?