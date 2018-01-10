By

If you child drinks a beer, is it the fault of the beer company? Should your child decide to steal a car—is that because of a TV show? So, why do we scream at Apple, if young people use an IPad, a smartphone or other tech device? Is it possible this has nothing to do with helping kids or is the promotion of a totalitarian movement of Progressives to control every instance of our lives? Why else would the failing and collapsing CalSTRS—causing districts to fire teachers to pay them just to keep the doors open, concerned about a kid using a phone. “Apple is now coming under fire from two big investors for not doing enough to curb childhood addiction to smartphones. What’s next? Government warnings and a class-action lawsuit against Big Smartphone? In an “open letter” to Apple, Janus Partners and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System — which combined own roughly $2 billion in Apple stock — scolded Apple for failing to “take steps” to curb overuse of smartphones by children. The letter goes on at great length citing research into the harmful effects of too much smartphone use — from increased risk of depression and suicide risk to sleep and learning problems.” If the junk science behind these letters are true, the honest thing for Janus and CalSTRS to do is to eliminate the devices—certainly the school districts could ban all such devices in government schools—imagine the laughter if they tried that? This is about fraud, corruption and abuse of the people—if you can control their use of tech devices you can control the rest of their lives—maybe that is the problem. Big government types are afraid it is too easy to get information—not like the old days when Cronkite could lie on national TV and no one was wiser.

No, Apple Is Not Responsible For Your Kids’ Smartphone Addiction

Investors, 1/8/18



Paternalism: Apple is now coming under fire from two big investors for not doing enough to curb childhood addiction to smartphones. What’s next? Government warnings and a class-action lawsuit against Big Smartphone?

In an “open letter” to Apple, Janus Partners and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System — which combined own roughly $2 billion in Apple stock — scolded Apple for failing to “take steps” to curb overuse of smartphones by children.

The letter goes on at great length citing research into the harmful effects of too much smartphone use — from increased risk of depression and suicide risk to sleep and learning problems.

No doubt rampant overuse poses a problem for some children. But such grand proclamations about the impending disaster of our youth should be taken with a very large grain of salt.

Experts have been predicting that one outside force or another was ruining the next generation of children, whether it was comic books — in the 1950s, the Senate Subcommittee on Juvenile Delinquency held hearings on the evils of comic books — rock music, television, video games. Yet somehow, most children manage to make it adulthood.

Nevertheless, Janus and CalSTRS have decided that Apple should set up an “expert committee,” sponsor research, create “new tools and options,” and take other steps to control this addiction epidemic.

“There is,” they say, “a clear need for Apple to offer parents more choices and tools to help them ensure that young consumers are using your products in an optimal manner”

A “clear need”?

Even if the current threat is legitimate, singling out Apple for responsibility makes no sense. Apple controls only about a third of the market in the U.S.

Why not target Google, whose Android operating system is on two-thirds of phones? Or why not attack Samsung, which has as big a share of the domestic handset market as Apple? For that matter, why not target all the makers of the cool smartphone apps that kids find so compelling, and without which these devices would be limited to, well, making and placing phone calls?

More to the point, there is a far simpler, more effective, and more immediate solution available.

It’s called responsible parenting.

We seem to recall similar complaints about television back in the day. Study after study pointed to the fact that children were watching way too much of it, and that it was having adverse effects on their development.

What we don’t recall were busybody investors telling TV manufacturers that they had an obligation to “ensure that young customers are using your products in an optimal manner.” It was assumed that parents had to take control of the situation.

In the case of smartphones, parents have an even greater ability to control usage. For the most part, children aren’t buying smartphones on their own — the average age at which they get their first is now 10 years old.

It’s also a safe bet that most aren’t paying their share of the voice and data subscription costs. Which means parents have plenty of leverage available to encourage proper smartphone use.

They could, for example, tell their children that they can’t text at the dinner table or fiddle with their phones during school at the risk of losing access to it altogether, or restrict use to certain hours of the day.

Instead, Janus and CalSTRS insist that it “would defy common sense to argue that … the maker of such a powerful product has no role to play in helping parents ensure it is being used optimally.” But, the market is already providing parents with a wide array of parental control apps. If parents won’t take advantage of these available, that’s hardly Apple’s fault.

What’s next? Forcing Apple and the rest of the industry to step in and control how kids use their iPhones?

That approach is a proven failure. Back in the 1990s, the threat du jour to children was violence on television, and so Congress decided to force TV makers to install a “v-chip” in every set they sold. The v-chip was supposed to let help parents by making it easy for them to block programming rated as violent. Despite vast amount of money spent developing, installing and promoting the device, almost no one bothers to use it.

The worst part about this campaign is that it will end up doing children a disservice. By demonizing Apple, Janus and the CalSTRS are effectively absolving parents of their own responsibility to raise healthy, well adjusted, well educated children.

After all, if Big Smartphone is to blame for the fact that little Johnny is addicted to his phone, then parents can wash their hands of the problem. Can a class-action lawsuit be far behind?