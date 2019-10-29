No Driver/Electric Trucks on I-5—SOON

By

You are driving along the 5 Freeway just past the Grapevine, heading for Fresno—you are next to a giant truck—and you notice there is no driver. This is being financed NOT by a private company—but by government. I understand government approving such a project—but financing it? Then you have the bigger problem. The cost of operating. “Preliminary results suggest three cleaner technologies are all within 30% of the cost of diesel but none quite match it. The preliminary results for BEVs (not shown), based on slightly different assumptions, indicate that their total costs in a long-haul situation could be on the low side, ranging from $0.45–0.82 per mile versus $0.58 per mile for diesel.” Once California gets rid of cars—think San Fran outlawing cars on Market Street—then the cost of electricity can go as high as the government wants—to price people out of their cars. Remember, the current goal of Newsom and the Democrats is to have government bankrupt the utilities, so they can be bought pennies on the dollar. That would make official government ownership of the utilities.

Autonomous electric trucks may ply Hwy I-5

Sierra2theSea, 10/6/19

Kings County Association of Government s(KCAG) is supporting use of carry over federal planning funds for a Valley wide I-5 Freight Zero Pilot Study. Kern County Council of Governments will be the fiscal agent for this study. The goal is to have autonomous electric trucks carry freight on I-5 from Fort Tejon to SR205, near Altamonte Pass.

The pilot would support the effort to cut emissions from long haul big rig trucks, 97% of them running on diesel now.Changing how trucks are powered is essential to solving the problems of air pollution and climate change argues a Davis think tank.

The California Air Resources Board is in the process of proposing a new truck sales mandate that would require truck manufacturers to sell ZEV trucks, starting in 2024. How can we power such vehicles with zero emissions?

At the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Davis, they are working to answer this question from a research perspective by looking at four technologies designed to provide power to long-haul trucks while producing zero tailpipe emissions. These technologies are: a catenary system; hydrogen fuel cells; dynamic inductive chargers embedded in the roadway (capable of charging moving trucks); and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Preliminary results suggest three cleaner technologies are all within 30% of the cost of diesel but none quite match it. The preliminary results for BEVs (not shown), based on slightly different assumptions, indicate that their total costs in a long-haul situation could be on the low side, ranging from $0.45–0.82 per mile versus $0.58 per mile for diesel.