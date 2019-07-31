No Honor Among Thieves—Gas Tax $$ Stolen by Scam to be Stolen by Speaker of Assembly

By

Great news for the people of Southern California? Bad news for the scam artists running the High Speed Rail project. It looks like Speaker Rendon is about to steal funds “dedicated for roads, stolen by the High Speed Rail folks, will instead be misused for Southern California freeway/road project for the 2028 Olympics! This is proof of the adage, “there is no honor among thieves.

This is like a game played at Christmas parties, where everyone bring s wrapped gift up to $15 in value. They you pick a gift and someone who likes it, under the rules gets to “steal” it. Democrats are now using tax dollars as a game—and the taxpayers are the losers.

High-speed politics

Dan Morain, Calmatters, Whats Matters, 7/31/19

Led by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles-area legislators want to shift high-speed rail funds to Southern California and away from the Central Valley plans offered by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the L.A. Times’ Ralph Vartabedian reports.

The Times: “Assembly Democrats see greater public value in improving passenger rail from Burbank to Anaheim, relieving congestion on the busy Interstate 5 corridor before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and putting additional money into San Francisco commuter rail.”

“Assembly Democrats see greater public value in improving passenger rail from Burbank to Anaheim, relieving congestion on the busy Interstate 5 corridor before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and putting additional money into San Francisco commuter rail.” Rendon told The Times: “I like the concept. Any project that doesn’t have a significant amount of service to the largest areas in the state doesn’t make much sense.”

If successful, the L.A. lawmakers would break from Newsom’s announced plans to focus construction from Bakersfield to Merced.

Newsom’s decision, announced in his State of the State speech, taunted President Trump, which prompted the president to withhold nearly $1 billion in federal aid for the project, which is behind schedule and billions over budget. California has sued to reclaim that money.

High-speed rail advocates will balk at any shift in funding, hoping to press ahead with the Central Valley leg that is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

Political realities: The L.A. delegation has far more clout than Central Valley legislators—and several Valley lawmakers are openly hostile to high-speed rail.