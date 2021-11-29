By

Well it looks like dozens of reports from last week are wrong. San Fran Nan is NOT buying a $25 million mansion in Florida. “The conservative blogosphere was buzzing on a report this week claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was purchasing a sprawling, $25 million oceanfront mansion on Jupiter Island. But the claim is “completely false,” a Pelosi spokesperson said Wednesday. “There’s no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, wrote in an email. The agent representing the seller of the property at the center of the reports repeated the denial, saying the buyer is not Pelosi nor anyone associated with her.” I accept her explanation. Yet, she has lied so much in the past, I can understand why the report got so much play. If I lived in or near her congressional district, I would start preparations to run next year to replace her—she will not be running for re-election. Then where she lives makes no difference.

No, Nancy Pelosi is not buying an oceanfront mansion in South Florida, despite conservative media reports

By Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun Sentinel, 11/24/21

The conservative blogosphere was buzzing on a report this week claiming that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was purchasing a sprawling, $25 million oceanfront mansion on Jupiter Island. But the claim is “completely false,” a Pelosi spokesperson said Wednesday.

“There’s no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, wrote in an email.

The agent representing the seller of the property at the center of the reports repeated the denial, saying the buyer is not Pelosi nor anyone associated with her.

This property, in Hobe Sound on South Florida’s ultra-rich Jupiter Island, has been listed for $25 million. Contrary to “completely false” blog reports, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not buying the property, her deputy chief of staff said. The listing agent for the property also said the same. (Courtesy Beth Bourque, Southern Shore Properties, via Realtor.com)

Tweets and conservative blog reports emerged with the claims that Pelosi was under contract to purchase the oceanfront home in Hobe Sound on the ultra-rich Jupiter Island for $25 million. Many were critical of the alleged purchase by one of the country’s top Democrats who has been critical of Florida’s Republican leadership.

“Remember this the next time she criticizes @GovRonDeSantis for keeping Florida open and taxes low,” tweeted Andrew Pollack, father of a student murdered in the 2018 Parkland school shooting and a vocal critical of liberal policies.

“I can confirm the buyer is NOT Nancy Pelosi,” said Beth Bourque of Southern Shore Properties, in a text message, using capital letters for emphasis.

Because Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, owns a real estate investment company, Hammill was blunt when asked if it was possible that Paul Pelosi or a corporate entity linked to him might have been the buyer.

“Nope, it’s made up,” Hammill said.

Asked if the buyer was anybody affiliated with Pelosi, or even a corporate entity possibly linked to Pelosi, Bourque, the seller’s agent, said no. She would not reveal who the actual buyer is.

Citing a now-deleted tweet posted Tuesday night by Gabe Hoffman, whose Twitter profile says he is a hedge fund manager and film producer and who has over 12,000 followers, as well as “elite South Florida real estate brokers,” Big League Politics reported Wednesday that Pelosi was in the “closing stages of the purchase of the property.”

“Nancy Pelosi Purchases $25 Million Florida Home In Preparation for Exodus From California Dumpster Fire,” the story’s headline read.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, also retweeted a post from an account called Nancy Pelosi Portfolio that attempted to frame Pelosi as a hypocrite for apparently buying an oceanfront property while also warning about sea level rise.

As a Democratic congresswoman, Pelosi has represented California’s 12th congressional district, which includes much of San Francisco, since 1987. One of the most powerful figures in American politics, Pelosi has served as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2019 and also previously served as House Speaker from 2007 until 2011.