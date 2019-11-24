No Need For New Taxes With Massive State Surplus  

Over the past three years, the State of California has banked $33 BILLION in surpluses. Why the large amounts? Ballot measures, cap and trade tax scams, the 2019 legislative session raised taxes by $4.4 billion! Democrats never have enough money. Imagine how many real jobs would be created, families living better, if the $33 billion was in their hands, not government?

“Tax measures like the $12.5 billion split-roll initiative will only drive costs up even higher on everything from groceries to gas and increase rent on small businesses.”

You get vote NO on the $12.5 billion tax increase. You can vote NO on sales tax and property tax increases. You have the power—stop complaining and start voting.