No on Prop. 19—Stop the Destruction of the Family Farm by Democrats and Corporate Giants

To many Prop. 19 looks like apple pie—helps seniors to save their Prop. 13 homeowner protections. That is the good part of the measure. A leading Republican from San Diego told me a couple of days ago he was supporting Prop. 19—but is was a 51-49%. He was torn. So what is bad about Prop. 19?

It was raise $2 billion year in NEW property taxes. How? When farm land and other property is passed from one generation to another, the home on the land is protected by Prop. 13. BUT, the farm land or building get reassessed. That is where government will transfer $2 billion a year from the private sector to government.

If it is this bad, especially for farmers, then why is the California Farm Bureau supporting it, along with the Business Roundtable?

The California Farm Bureau really represents the big agriculture corporations. When the family farm needs to be sold, to pay the taxes, the big folks get to biy the small farms on the cheap. The Roundtable also represents the large agriculture corporations—Prop. 19 makes it easier and cheaper for the big guys to won the family farm.

They are using senior citizens as a Trojan Horse, to kill off family farms and other family owned businesses passed down to other generations. Along with Jon Coupal of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Sadly the California Republican Party will NOT oppose it due to the manipulation fo the Committee system. Remember, the Committee that made the recommendation of “No Recommendation”, was appointed by ONE person, Chair Jessica Patterson—this is her decision. I guess she expects the Roundtable and Farm Bureau folks to donate to the Party—hope she is not holding her breath. Now, if they do, it will be apparent as to what really happened. The Democrats and unions will now be able to honestly say, “Even the Republican Party is not against Prop. 19:. Leadership Leads. This is the Leadership we have.

Coupal: Vote No on Prop. 19

Jon Coupal, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, 8/5/20

Fellow Republican,

As president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, I urge you to join us in opposing Proposition 19 – a billion dollar tax increase on the November ballot in California.

We have seen communications from the proponents of Proposition 19 that contain many misrepresentations and would like to correct any misimpressions and clarify why HJTA opposes the significant changes in Prop 19 that do not strengthen Proposition 13 but actually remove voter approved enhancements.

The author on behalf of the proponents was never the “policy director” for HJTA and while the author may be proud of his time with us, he is clearly trying to confuse matters by the repeated inclusion of our name in his argument. It is disheartening that after working for us the author would now be peddling a tax increase that would mostly impact those that would not be able to afford it.

Propositions 60 and 90, passed by voters, already allow seniors to transfer an existing tax base within the same county or to ten other participating counties. Proposition 90, which allows a transfer of the tax base of equal or lesser value to a participating county, could be expanded to additional counties should an ordinance be passed by additional counties. This does not require the Prop 19 constitutional amendment to happen. Contact your local board of supervisors to pass an ordinance. We would certainly support such efforts.

In addition, expanding the intra-county tax base transfer, including multiple transfers in a lifetime, was on the statewide ballot in 2018 and did not pass.

Proposition 110, also passed by voters, allows tax base transfers for severely disabled persons within the same county and to other counties, this can also be expanded by a county ordinance. Again, we support such efforts.

For victims of disasters such as earthquakes or wildfires that are declared by the Governor, tax bases may also be transferred within the same county, and to any county that passes and ordinance accepting the tax base transfer. This expansion can be done by the county board of supervisors, we encourage this as well.

What the proponents of Prop 19 aren’t telling you is about the significant changes it would make to Propositions 58 and 193, also passed by voters, allowing parent to child and grandparent to grandchild tax base transfers upon death without an increase in property taxes. Proposition 19 eliminates this right and would require property transferred within families to be reassessed to market value as of the date of transfer, resulting in a huge property tax increase for long-held family homes. In effect, Prop 19 creates another ‘death tax.’ The only exception is if the children move into the home within a year and make it their principal residence. This is a billion-dollar tax increase on California families.

Imagine if you inherit a duplex from your parents and it is reassessed at market value, how would you pay for the increase in the property tax bill? You’d be forced to raise the rents. This would be harmful for tenants to have to absorb the costs caused by this Proposition.

Proponents will say that these types of transfers are being abused by out-of-state property owners, which may be true, but what about families in California that have used these voter approved tools for estate planning? Should Prop 19 pass, if you have siblings, only one heir will receive the benefit of the tax base transfer, and ONLY IF they choose to move into their parents’/grandparents’ home. This would clearly be difficult for most families.

Should you have any questions, please email me at

Sincerely, Jon

Jon Coupal, President

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association