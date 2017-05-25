No Surprise: Fairfield LIED About Purpose of Sales Tax Increase—Went for PENSIONS

By

Last year I warned the voters of every town in California—the proposed sales tax increase had nothing to do with public safety, libraries, roads or the environment—they were scams to finance the massive CalPRS contribution increase that was coming. Now we know that the increase will DOUBLE the pension contributions—with no new sources of revenues. So, cities had to lie about the purpose of the sales tax increase. Now, Fairfield, in the Bay Area is among the first cities to find out they lied. “Using Measure P sales tax money to help pay city employee pension costs is not how the ballot proposal was presented to voters, members of the citizens oversight committee for Measure P said Monday. Liesa Houdashelt said she is concerned about convincing voters again in 15 years to support a sales tax if some of the money now goes to help cover increased pension costs. Pensions paid city employees when corporations have not provided such benefits for decades is a major issue for many resident, said Houdashelt, vice chairwoman of the Measure P Oversight Committee.” This is why you should vote NO on all tax increase and bond measures. Once government has your money they will spend it as they want—NOT how they told you they would Government lies—understand that.

By Ryan McCarthy, Daily Republic, 5/24/17

FAIRFIELD — Using Measure P sales tax money to help pay city employee pension costs is not how the ballot proposal was presented to voters, members of the citizens oversight committee for Measure P said Monday.

Liesa Houdashelt said she is concerned about convincing voters again in 15 years to support a sales tax if some of the money now goes to help cover increased pension costs.

Pensions paid city employees when corporations have not provided such benefits for decades is a major issue for many resident, said Houdashelt, vice chairwoman of the Measure P Oversight Committee.

“There’s a heck of a blowback here,” she said.

Houdashelt said after the meeting that corporate employees “have been told for years to pay for their own pensions.”

Committee member Tim Tomko said at the Monday meeting of the panel that the 15-year extension of sales tax funds – approved Nov. 8 by Fairfield voters after a campaign about preserving city services of police, fire and road work – was not presented to the public as helping to cover city pension costs.

The Measure P panel was presented Monday with the projected long-term pension expense for the city.

At the May 16 meeting of the City Council a review of increasing city pension costs included a staff recommendation to allocate $4 million in the municipal loan fund – set aside in case Measure P did not pass last November – toward pensions costs.

The city’s pension costs will climb yearly for the next decade until they’re projected to reach $37.5 million annually, a consultant’s study said.

Fred Marsh, finance director for Fairfield, told City Council members that “deficits increase dramatically over time” because of higher pension costs. Cities around California face the same problem, Marsh said.

Rochelle Sherlock, who serves on the Measure P panel, said at the Monday meeting at the Dunnell Nature Park and Education Center that taxpayers voted for city services and that she is concerned about sales taxes going to pensions.

Some public employees make more in retirement than people working full-time, Sherlock said.

“There’s something about it that’s really challenging,” she said.

George Guynn Jr., president of the Solano County Taxpayers Association, said at the May 16 meeting of the Fairfield City Council that the former chief administrative officer for Solano County received the highest pension in the state when he was paid $388,408 in 2016.

Committee members also raised concerns Monday about what’s been called “politically correct” investing by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, that excludes investments in energy and oil companies.

Voters first approved a 1-cent sales in 2012 and on Nov. 8 extended the measure for 15 years. The tax brings about $16 million a year to Fairfield city government, a report last year said.