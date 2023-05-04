Nordstrom closing downtown San Fran stores

By

Not mentioned in the article is the San Fran law not allowing cars in the downtown area of the City. So, customers have to park blocks away, pay $30-50 to park. You have the criminals you have walk around, the homeless you have to walk over and human and dog poop you will walk in. Any wonder Nordstrom’s has no customers?

Watch as leases expire, stores and companies will flee San Fran. No surprise that when the Nordstrom leases expired, they fled.

Nordstrom closing downtown San Francisco stores

SF Standard, 5/1/23 https://sfstandard.com/business/nordstrom-to-shutter-both-san-francisco-downtown-stores-citing-deteriorating-conditions-report/

SAN FRANCISCO – Nordstrom announced Tuesday morning they are closing two of their downtown San Francisco stores after 35 years.

The retailer said they would not renew leases at the Westfield Centre flagship store and the Market Street Rack; both will shut for good this summer.

“Decisions like this are never easy, and this one has been especially difficult,” said Chief Stores Officer Jamie Nordstrom.

He added that the dynamics of downtown had changed dramatically over the past several years and had impacted customer foot traffic.

“I want to be really clear that this decision had nothing to do with our teams’ hard work,” said Nordstrom. “They should be proud of everything they’ve achieved together and the way they’ve shown up and served the community.”