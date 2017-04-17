NOT A JOKE!!! Maxine Waters for President (Fidel Castro for VP?)

By

BY: Charles Fain Lehman, Washington Free Beacon, 4/13/17

Left-leaning website Salon released a video on Wednesday listing five reasons why Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) should be the next president of the United States.

The video, hosted by Salon columnist D. Watkins, highlighted reasons why Waters has recently become a progressive social media darling.

“Hard work is in her blood,” Watkins said, referencing her working in segregated restaurants at 13 years old.

Watkins also noted Waters’s hardworking background and her “amazing reputation” of being an advocate for women, children, and people of color.

“Maxine Waters has an amazing reputation of being a fearless, outspoken advocate for women, the poor, children, people of color,” Watkins continued. “Pretty much everybody that was left out of the Trump campaign.”

He then lauded Waters for her history of political activism, saying that, “before she was even elected to Congress, she was out there on the front lines, fighting against divestment from the South African apartheid regime.”

Presumably, Watkins meant that Waters was fighting for divestment from the apartheid regime, not against it.

Watkins also thinks that Waters should be president because of her opposition to the Iraq War, saying, “Maxine was actually one of the few people that was actually against the War in Iraq.”

Waters was one of 133 representatives to vote against the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq. She remained a staunch opponent of the war, at one point accusing former President George W. Bush of “trying to set us up” (meaning Congress) by calling for an additional $46 billion in funding for the troops in 2007.

Watkins also emphasized Waters’s love of millennials. “She loves the millennials and we love her back,” he said.

Waters loves the millenials enough that she identifies with them: in a recent speech, she told supporters that “she was a millenial once.”

“No longer, of course,” she quickly clarified, “but I love what you’re doing.” Waters has previously admitted to lying about her age to obtain a social security card.

Watkins concluded that he supported Waters because she’s “not afraid to attack the right.”

Waters has certainly been unfettered in her attacks on the White House. According to a FiveThirtyEight analysis, Waters has talked about impeaching President Donald Trump 22 times since January. Waters also vocally supported impeaching former President Bush and his vice president Dick Cheney during their time in the White House.