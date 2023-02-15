By

This is a simple story of corruption, fraud and abuse of the taxpayer. It does not take a third grader to know when a Governor has stolen money. In 2014 the people of California passed a bond that included $5.7 billion to BUILD water storage facilities. Since then, neither Jerry Brown or Gavin Newsom has spent a dime of it to create new facilities or expand and repair old dams. Now, we find out the Hollywood Slicky is using the money to DEMOLISH dams—with NO replacement for the water lost. We already have a massive lack of water due to government—NOT the drought. Newsom wants to add to the economic disaster by using tax dollars to kill off dams. Sadly, the hearing was held and the Judge did not care if Newsom stole our water money or caused economic hardship. He threw out the lawsuit. This lack of water affects all Californians—worse we are paying for our own demise. Congrats to Richard Marshall and his allies in fighting for California.

NOTICE TAXPAYER LAWSUIT TO SAVE DAMS

Special to the California Political News and Views, 2/14/23

On Wednesday February 15, 2023 at 1:30PM the Superior Court of Siskiyou County will have its first hearing on the Taxpayer Lawsuit filed by Anthony Intiso SCSC 22CV00609. The Defendants are The State of California, Gavin C. Newsom, in his official capacity as Governor of California, The State of California Natural Resources Agency and Wade Crowfoot in his official capacity as Secretary of the State of California Natural Resources Agency. Mr. Intiso is appearing as Plaintiff Pro Per.

The suit alleges that the above Defendants are illegally spending funds from the 2014 Bond Act entitled as the “Clean Water and Water Storage Act”. There was no mention of removing Klamath Hydropower Facilities and the Act specifically excluded projects which would have an adverse impact on “Wild and Scenic Rivers”. The EIR /EIS prepared by the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency specifically states in numerous places that the removal of these facilities on the Klamath would have a substantial adverse impact on the Klamath River, a designated “Wild and Scenic River”. These direct impacts are in addition to the direct and indirect impacts on the surrounding properties. Had the voting public been informed that they were voting to remove hydroelectric facilities the Bond Issue most likely would not have passed.

The lawsuit requests that the Court authorize a Temporary Restraining Order and Injunction against the Defendants continuing the funding from the 2014 Clean Water Bond issue for the removal of the Klamath Hydroelectric Facilities.