Downtown San Fran has become a ghost town. With the highest office space vacancy rate in the nation, crime keeping tourists away and stores closing, this is a dead town.
As leases expire, business people and workers ar abandoning San Fran. It is a sick and dangerous place—not fit for decent people and families. It is the war of the jungle, not civilization.
Now 17 Stores Are Leaving San Francisco’s Union Square. Here’s the Complete List
Written by Maryann Jones ThompsonResearch by Shelley D. Fargo, SF Standard Published Apr. 25, 2023 •
Sadly, another longtime retailer will depart from Union Square.
Anthropologie will close the doors of its 880 Market St. store on May 13. As first reported by SF Gate, the closure leaves the lifestyle retailer without an outlet in the city and its website pointing shoppers to its Berkeley and Corte Madera locations.
The departure is another blow to the city’s famed shopping district, which has lost a total of 17 retailers in the past three years, according to an analysis by The Standard. Companies that cited reasons for closing Union Square locations attributed it to a reevaluation of real estate portfolios because of the pandemic or business priorities.
Office Depot on Third Street and Amazon Go on Post Street also announced store closures in the area this month.
In January, Gap announced it would scale back its Banana Republic presence in Union Square and shut down the Athleta store on Sutter Street this spring.
The news that Whole Foods would shut its downtown location just a year after it opened shined a spotlight on the challenges retailers face Downtown. Concern for the store’s staff given the rising crime and drug abuse in the area pushed the store to close.
After highly publicized robberies in 2021, Union Square shops received an increased police presence during the 2022 holiday shopping season. One burglar recently received a three-year prison sentence for one Union Square burglary.
Scan the list below for the complete list of retailers leaving San Francisco’s Union Square.
Union Square Store Closures, 2020-2023
The historic San Francisco shopping district has seen 17 stores close in the past three years. Click on the retailer’s name for more information about each closure.
|MISSING: summary MISSING: current-rows.
|Announced
|Store
|Address
|April 2023
|Anthropologie
|880 Market St.
|April 2023
|Office Depot
|33 Third St.
|March 2023
|Amazon Go
|98 Post St.
|March 2023
|Arc’teryx
|300 Grant Ave.
|February 2023
|The RealReal
|253 Post St.
|January 2023
|CB2
|34 Ellis St.
|January 2023
|Banana Republic
|256 Grant Ave.
|January 2023
|Athleta
|255 Sutter St.
|November 2022
|The Container Store
|29 4th St.
|February 2022
|Crate & Barrel
|55 Stockton St.
|January 2022
|Abercrombie & Fitch
|865 Market St.
|November 2021
|DSW
|400 Post St.
|August 2021
|Disney
|39 Stockton St.
|February 2021
|Uniqlo
|111 Powell St.
|January 2021
|Marshall’s
|760 Market St.
|November 2020
|H&M
|150 Powell St.
|August 2020
|Gap
|890 Market St.
