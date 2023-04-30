Now 17 Stores Are Leaving San Francisco’s Union Square. Here’s the Complete List

Downtown San Fran has become a ghost town. With the highest office space vacancy rate in the nation, crime keeping tourists away and stores closing, this is a dead town.

“Anthropologie will close the doors of its 880 Market St. store on May 13. As first reported by SF Gate, the closure leaves the lifestyle retailer without an outlet in the city and its website pointing shoppers to its Berkeley and Corte Madera locations.

The departure is another blow to the city’s famed shopping district, which has lost a total of 17 retailers in the past three years, according to an analysis by The Standard. Companies that cited reasons for closing Union Square locations attributed it to a reevaluation of real estate portfolios because of the pandemic or business priorities.

Office Depot on Third Street and Amazon Go on Post Street also announced store closures in the area this month.

As leases expire, business people and workers ar abandoning San Fran. It is a sick and dangerous place—not fit for decent people and families. It is the war of the jungle, not civilization.