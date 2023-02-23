By

National Public Radio was established because, at the time, there was little news in the rural areas of the nation. Tens of billions sent, and we have a government network deiced to globalism, climate hysteria and support of terrorist, like those in the Middle East. Now the socialists running NPR will have to propagandize America with fewer tax dollars. “CEO John Lansing announced the cuts in a memo that The Hill obtained, indicating that the firm is in dire financial straits. “We had created a plan to address a $20M sponsorship revenue falloff for FY23 but we are now projecting at least a $30M shortfall. The cuts we have already made to our budget will not be enough,” he said. A better idea for the NPR to go private and see if the free market will support it. NPR is the CNN of radio—expect taxpayers help finance it.

NPR announces major job cuts amid falling revenues

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

By Ben Whedon, Just the News, 2/23/23

National Public Radio announced this week that it will cut roughly 10% of its workforce as the station struggles to cope with falling revenues.

CEO John Lansing announced the cuts in a memo that The Hill obtained, indicating that the firm is in dire financial straits.

“We had created a plan to address a $20M sponsorship revenue falloff for FY23 but we are now projecting at least a $30M shortfall. The cuts we have already made to our budget will not be enough,” he said.

“Unlike the financial challenges we faced during the worst of the pandemic, we project increasing costs and no sign of a quick revenue rebound,” he continued. “We must make adjustments to what we control, and that is our spending. We have reached a point where we can no longer protect all jobs.”

The outlet intends to eliminate vacant positions outright and to evenly apply cuts across the firm, per The Hill.

NPR joins other legacy outlets such as CNN, which announced a considerable number of layoffs late last year, and the Washington Post, which did the same.