Nullification State AG Sues Trump for Census Question Asking About Being a Citizen

By

Until 1950, the U.S. Census Bureau asked the question of participants whether or not they are citizens. Now President Trump is bringing back the question. The Left is throwing a fit, and the Attorney General for the Nullification State, the Confederate State of California, is suing, using tax dollars, to demand we not know who are citizens are. “The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, alleges that the inclusion of a question about citizenship on the census violates the Constitution. The suit claims asking about citizenship will “repress responses” from citizens and noncitizens, impeding the Census Bureau from carrying out its constitutional mandate requiring all persons in each state be counted every 10 years. The lawsuit alleges California will lose billions of dollars in federal funding, as well as the state’s “fair share” of congressional seats and Electoral College electors, if the number of people in California is undercounted. In addition to a constitutional violation, the lawsuit alleges the decision to add the question was “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedures Act.” Becerra is saying that illegal aliens should have representation in Congress. His lawsuit, on your behalf is saying that welfare funds should be allocated to illegal aliens (against Federal law). Just another scam by the Left to protect illegal aliens and to nullify Federal laws. This is not worthy of a skit on Saturday Night Live.

California Takes Trump to Court Over Census Citizenship Question

New York and other states are also expected to sue.

By Cogan Schneier, Recorder, 3/27/18

California sued the Trump administration late Monday after the Department of Commerce announced a question regarding citizenship will be included in the 2020 census.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, alleges that the inclusion of a question about citizenship on the census violates the Constitution. The suit claims asking about citizenship will “repress responses” from citizens and noncitizens, impeding the Census Bureau from carrying out its constitutional mandate requiring all persons in each state be counted every 10 years.

The lawsuit alleges California will lose billions of dollars in federal funding, as well as the state’s “fair share” of congressional seats and Electoral College electors, if the number of people in California is undercounted. In addition to a constitutional violation, the lawsuit alleges the decision to add the question was “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedures Act.

“Since the first day of his presidential campaign and through his first year in office, President Trump has targeted immigrants: vilifying them and attempting to exclude them from the country,” Becerra wrote in an op-ed Monday, along with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “Immigrants and their loved ones understandably are, and will be, concerned about how data collected in the 2020 Census will be used.”

The defendants in the case include the Commerce Department, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the Census Bureau and acting Director Ron Jarmin.

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not yet return a request for comment on the lawsuit. DOJ requested the inclusion of the question late last year.

The lawsuit requests a declaratory judgment that including the citizenship question violates the Constitution, as well as a preliminary injunction blocking the government from including the question or taking any “irreversible steps” to do so.

Other attorneys general are also planning to take the administration to court. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement Tuesday that he will “lead a multi-state lawsuit” over the question.

“A fair and accurate count of all people in America is one of the federal government’s most solemn constitutional obligations,” Schneiderman said. “The Trump Administration’s reckless decision to suddenly abandon nearly 70 years of practice by demanding to know the citizenship status of each resident counted cuts to the heart of this sacred obligation—and will create an environment of fear and distrust in immigrant communities that would make impossible both an accurate Census and the fair distribution of federal tax dollars.”

Schneiderman and more than a dozen other attorneys general wrote to Ross in February to oppose the inclusion of the question.

A citizenship question has not appeared on the census since 1950. The Commerce Department echoed DOJ’s claims that including the question will permit more effective enforcement of the Voting Rights Act, and said that Ross “determined that obtaining complete and accurate information to meet this legitimate government purpose outweighed the limited potential adverse impacts.”