Number of Car Break-ins in Downtown Jumps by Nearly 30%

Crime is up! In San Fran in 2017 there were 31,000, car break ins and only 1.7% arrests. Los Angeles had a 30% increase in break-ins, but most people no longer report them. Why? Under Prop.47 and Prop. 57 if you steal under $950 worth of stuff, no arrest, just a ticket—which can and is ignored. It is free money, government protects criminals and makes us all victims. "According to statistics provided by the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division, which covers most of Downtown, there have been 893 vehicle break-ins through July 14. That's a 29.4% spike over the 690 reported at the same time in 2017. "Windows are smashed, and most time people are not even going inside the cars," Central Division Assistant Commanding Officer Cliff Humphris said. "They just reach into the car and take the victim's property." The break-ins are occurring across Downtown, though communities including South Park, Little Tokyo and the Arts District have been particularly hard hit.

Computers and Phones Are Targets, But Police Say Thieves Also Steal Sunglasses and Other Items

By Sean P. Thomas, DTLA, 7/30/18

South Park has seen a significant number of vehicle break-ins this year. LAPD officials said the incidents spike when there is a major concert, game or festival in the area.

DTLA – The number of car break-ins has shot up in Downtown Los Angeles this year, sparking concern among local law enforcement officials and neighborhood leaders.

According to statistics provided by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division, which covers most of Downtown, there have been 893 vehicle break-ins through July 14. That’s a 29.4% spike over the 690 reported at the same time in 2017.

“Windows are smashed, and most time people are not even going inside the cars,” Central Division Assistant Commanding Officer Cliff Humphris said. “They just reach into the car and take the victim’s property.”

The break-ins are occurring across Downtown, though communities including South Park, Little Tokyo and the Arts District have been particularly hard hit.

Arts District Business Improvement District Executive Director Miguel Vargas said the spike in break-ins has been noticeable in a community that long had a relatively low number of incidents. Little Tokyo BID Executive Director Ellen Endo agreed that things seem worse than in the past.

“It goes through periods where very little happens, then all of a sudden it starts up,” Endo said. “I don’t know if it’s the weather or culprits picking locations.”

Humphris said that the greatest number of break-ins occurs on Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, which is a peak period for people from outside the community flocking to Downtown to visit area bars, restaurants and nightspots. According to LAPD data, 430 of the break-ins have occurred on the streets, with many of the remainder taking place in parking lots.

The burglaries are proving to be expensive. The average cost to repair a vehicle and replace stolen items is $1,885, according to LAPD estimates.

South Park Problem

South Park has been particularly hard hit. The South Park BID recorded 97 break-ins in its boundaries in the first five months of the year, according to BID Executive Director Ellen Riotto.

While the majority of breaks-ins are in cars parked on the streets, others occur in lots. Raul Lua, safety program manager for the South Park BID, said that lots at 1209 and 1241 S. Grand Ave., 441 W. Pico Blvd., and 1233 S. Hope St. have proven particularly troublesome.

Security at the lots is often lax, Lua said. Operators and attendants for the lots do not remain on site after a certain hour, and the lots are frequently devoid of lighting, or don’t have cameras to deter would-be criminals.

All of those lots have automated parking machines for periods when no staff is there. Multiple attempts to reach the operators of the lots by Los Angeles Downtown News were unsuccessful. Riotto said that BID staff have faced similar issues when attempting to speak with lot owners.

Riotto said that the safety team has sought to address the trouble spots through increased safety sweeps, but curbing the break-ins has proved difficult.

“We do have 24/7 patrols, but we can’t be in every location, all across the district all the time,” she said.

Humphris said the area around Pico Boulevard near Hope Street and Grand Avenue has experienced a rash of break-ins in the past few months, especially during major events such as basketball games or when festivals occur at L.A. Live.

“When there are events at Staples, or around the area, the crooks know there are going to be a lot of cars,” Humphris said. “They figure they have money, they are commuting and they are only here for the event and then they will leave.”

Crime of Opportunity

Burglars who are adept at breaking into vehicles need only a few seconds to hit their target, Humphris said. He added that thieves often use a spark plug or a blunt object such as a hammer or wrench to break a window, leaving the telltale shattered glass on the street. Afterwards they quickly flee the scene on foot or a bicycle.

In some circumstances, a team of criminals, using a van or other vehicle, work together. Humphris said in these cases the group will circle a block to case vehicles. Then, in the span of a few minutes, they hit three to four cars, grab the pinpointed items, and jump into the van and take off.

Humphris said many break-ins are a crime of opportunity, with individuals leaving valuables in visible spots. In some instances, he said, owners leave their car unlocked.

Riotto agreed, noting that a number of break-ins could be avoided if individuals are a little more guarded with their belongings, especially when parking in lots.

“I think there is a false sense of security when you park in a lot,” she said.

Central Division Capt. Marc Reina has been adamant about increasing community outreach as a way to deter crime. On Central Division social media accounts, there are posts asking Downtowners to be vigilant and refrain from leaving items within plain view.

Humphris said that would-be thieves don’t just target a car when they see a phone or laptop. He warned that crumpled clothing also attract thieves, as it signals that the owner might be hiding something under it.

Even sunglasses and sunglass cases are targets, he noted. Additionally, he advised drivers not to leave phone chargers or other electronics wires visible, as that might indicate that there is something valuable worth stealing.

Humphris said that he expects car burglaries to increase as summer continues, which makes public outreach even more important.

“We try to educate the public and try to harden the targets,” Humphris said. “Don’t allow them to become a victim. Do not leave items in plain site. Don’t try to put a blanket or an article of clothing over an item. They will smash the window just to see if there is anything valuable.”

In addition to warning about the prevalence of car break-ins, Humphris said that police want community members to call LAPD if they see a suspicious individual peeking into vehicles or scoping out a location.

“You can tell the difference between a commuter and someone circling around the area looking at cars and meandering around,” Humphris said. “It’s a huge difference.”

LAPD’s response, outside of issuing more public warnings, also involves shifting patrols to areas where the number of car break-ins has increased. Humphris said that computer crime analyses point police to high-incident locations.

When responding to break-ins, police will interview potential witnesses and look for any security cameras that might carry footage of the crime. However, he noted that certain forces can make pinning down a suspect difficult.

“We’ll have some windows smashed, then we have someone in the area and they have burglary tools on them, but he doesn’t have any of the victim’s property, so was it him?” Humphris said. “Probably, but there is no eyewitness. No video.”

He and other Central Division officers reiterated the easiest way to prevent a break-in: Don’t leave anything visible in the car in the first place.