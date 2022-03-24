Numbers are In:  Massive Population Decline in L.A. San Fran, Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

By

Gov. Newsom has a real problem telling the truth. He claims California is not losing population—even though we lost a congressional seat. So here are the numbers for some of our biggest losers: San Francisco County, California (58,764); Santa Clara County, California (50,751) Alameda County, California (33,797); San Mateo County lost 3.5 percent. The “honor” of losing the most people goes to Los Angeles, California, which had a population decline of 184,465 from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021; To replace these people Newsom and the Democrats have a plan—bring in illegal aliens and women that want abortions—they can get the abortion FREE in California soon.

Manhattan and San Francisco Lead Nation in Population Decline

By Terence P. Jeffrey, CNS, 3/24/22

(CNSNews.com) – New York County, which is the borough of Manhattan, and San Francisco County, which is the City of San Francisco, led the nation with the highest percentages of population decline from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, according to data published today by the Census Bureau.

New York County had a population of 1,694,251 as of April 1, 2020. By July 1, 2021, it had dropped to 1,576,876—a decline of 6.9 percent.

San Francisco County had a population of 873,965 as of April 1, 2020. By July 1, 2021, it had dropped to 815,201—a decline of 6.7 percent.

The other eight counties that ranked in the Top Ten for percentage of population loss were Williams County, North Dakota (6.0 percent); Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (5.3 percent); Kings County, New York (3.5 percent); San Mateo County, California (3.5 percent); Suffolk County, Massachusetts (3.3 percent); Bronx County, New York (3.2 percent); Queens County, New York (3.1 percent); and Hudson County, New Jersey (3.1 percent).

When ranked by the actual net number of people by which their populations declined (as opposed to the percentage), the Top Three counties were Los Angeles County, California, which had a population decline of 184,465 from April 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021; New York County, which had a population decline of 117,375; and Cook County (which includes Chicago), which had a population decline of 102,395.

The other seven counties in the Top Ten for their numeric declines in population from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 were Kings County, New York (95,022); Queens County, New York (74,321); San Francisco County, California (58,764); Santa Clara County, California (50,751); Bronx County, New York (47,706); Alameda County, California (33,797); and Miami-Dade County, Florida (38,990).