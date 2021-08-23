By

NY, LA and SF Just Committed Suicide; Is Vegas Next? The Suicide of America

Wayne Allyn Root, Townhall, 8/22/21

Call this suicide by Democrat.

We have suicide bombers in the White House. We have suicide bombers in our governor’s mansions. Worst of all, we have suicide bombers directing the U.S. economy.

This is the Titanic. This is the Hindenburg. We are headed for disaster.

New York City now demands vaccine passports to go into any restaurant, bar, nightclub, gym — even retail store. Los Angeles followed suit. So did San Francisco and New Orleans. How many more will follow?

Las Vegas, my home, the entertainment capital of the world, isn’t far behind. You now need proof of vaccination to enter concerts, conventions, even Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Will restaurants, gyms and retail stores be far behind?

This is madness. This is economic suicide. Either Democrats are ignorant morons, or this is the final Democrat plan to destroy capitalism by putting every business owner out of business. After all, this is what socialists, Marxists, communists and globalist America-haters have been waiting their whole lives for.

Let me explain what’s about to happen. About 50% of America hasn’t taken the vaccine. That’s no coincidence. Somewhere between 40% and 50% of America is never taking the vaccine. No matter what you say or do, the answer is still NO. We will not comply.

The reasons are simple. First, choice. “It’s my body, my choice.” Where have I heard that before?

Second, we know when someone says, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” run away as fast and far as you can get. We don’t trust anything Big Brother is selling.

Third, we’ve seen the numbers of dead and injured from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System vaccine injury report. The carnage is unimaginable.

Fourth, we’ve watched the videos of brilliant M.D.s, virologists, pathologists and scientists explaining how this deadly vaccine causes massive inflammation, resulting in heart inflammation, heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, autoimmune disease and worse — death.

Lastly, and most importantly, we all know scores of friends, family and co-workers who took the jab and wound up dead or badly injured soon thereafter.

So, we’re not taking the vaccine. At least not for another few years after we’ve seen the final results (or the final carnage). We don’t trust this jab. “My body, my choice.”

Also, we’re not that gullible. We’re not willing to inject a potentially dangerous jab into our bodies because government is handing out lottery tickets, free booze, free pot or a free trip to a casino.

So, think about what this all means. If government is dumb enough to demand vaccine passports, that means 40% to 50% of us won’t eat at restaurants, or go to bars and nightclubs, or concerts, or conventions, or sports events. We won’t buy anything at your retail stores anymore.

Which means everyone is out of business. No business in America can take a 20% loss of sales, let alone 30%, or 40%, or 50%. They’re all out of business. Which means tens of millions of Americans will lose their jobs. Total economic collapse will soon follow.

Think about New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New Orleans. No more conservative tourists. That’s half the tourists in your city or state — gone.

No more tourists from Texas or Florida, places with millions of unvaccinated citizens, where vaccine mandates are forbidden by law. Just those two states together have 50 million citizens. That’s millions of potential tourists never again coming to NYC, LA, San Francisco or New Orleans.

Is Vegas the next city to commit economic suicide?

This isn’t just about conservatives. Many doctors and nurses I know want nothing to do with the jab. Large portions of black and Latino citizens don’t want the jab either. Lots of people don’t want that jab. And if you demand vaccine passports to get into any business, you’ve just lost all that revenue. Good luck.

Few businesses in America will survive. Mass economic devastation is coming. The Great Depression of all depressions could be coming. Could anarchy and civil war be far behind?

Is this the Democrat plan? Are they really suicidal? Are they doing the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party? Or are they just that dumb?

Wayne Allyn Root is the author of the new No. 1 national bestselling book “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur, and host of the daily nationally syndicated show “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast.