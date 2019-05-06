NY Times Goes After California Vineyards—TO CLOSE THEM TO SAVE THE EARTH

They came after alcohol, tobacco, plastic straws, and plastic utensils. They came after free speech. They came after the Constitution and they abused government agencies to come after the President of the United States. What is next? An attack on the rich, famous and Leftist.

“Wine drinkers contribute to climate change when they don’t do proper research and make the right purchase decisions, The New York Times warns in a how-to guide published Tuesday.

In its “How Does Your Love of Wine Contribute to Climate Change?” The Times says the wine industry is “a microcosm of larger society” when it comes to climate change, so wine lovers must do their part to save the planet:

“That industry is simply a microcosm of larger society. Just as politicians have little incentive to address climate change unless voters require it, many wine producers are less inclined to reduce their own carbon footprints unless consumers demonstrate that such steps are important to them.”

Yes—they believe that along with cow farts, trees and humans, wine vineyards are the chief cause of their canard—climate change. Wait till the Hollywood crowd admits this is a problem and swear to give up their Merlot. See Bernie Sanders and Hillary denounce the evil Satan—wine grapes. These hypocrites will continue their wine drinking.

(full disclosure: a regular writer for the California Political News and Views, Rich Eber, privately bottles wine from grapes he personally chooses from California vineyards)