O.W. Lee moves entire furniture operation out of California, into Texas

Large firms and small are fleeing California. Here are 200 employees moving to Texas, getting out of the 10 Freeway corridor in Ontario, gridlocks when there is no pandemic. With high taxes and crazy environmental laws, all furniture companies left in California are looking to move. This firm, instead of growing in California, will grow by 2.5 times by moving to Texas. Immediately, they save 13% of operating costs—by NOT paying for corporate income tax. They will get lower priced housing, half the price for energy and water and gas for cars a buck a gallon cheaper!

“The manufacturer of patio furniture will leave its 157,000-square-foot facility in Ontario, California and invest $24 million into an existing 412,000-square-foot building in Comfort, Texas. Some of the company’s 200 manufacturing employees will make the move – the rest it will have to hire for in Texas.

Lee will receive an abatement of between 25 and 50 percent over its first seven years in Comfort, reports the San Antonio Business Journal.

Texas is a Free State. California is the Socialist Paradise. Texas provides kids with an education, California provides indoctrination. The future is Texas—the disaster in California.