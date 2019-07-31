By

Oak Park School District Justifies New Gender Curriculum by Misinterpreting Laws

by Pat Lynch, Citizens Journal, 7/28/19

Oak Park Unified School District recently adopted a new curriculum that incorporates gender identification into grades K-5, despite the fact that they are not required by law to do this. This curriculum includes controversial concepts such as non-binary gender (the theory that there are more genders than male and female). In their presentation on the new curriculum, they cited a variety of California laws as justification for adopting their new elementary school sex education and gender identification curriculum. A careful reading of these laws, however, reveals that none of them actually mandate what Oak Park has done.

Laws Cited by Oak Park Unified School District

Assembly Bill (AB) 9, also known as Seth’s law: This law is about investigating and handling incidents of harassment and discrimination, not about adopting curriculum. It requires districts to adopt a policy that prohibits discrimination and harassment and puts forth a process for how to investigate complaints. Oak Park’s Gender Identity Curriculum directly discriminates against and bullies students in protected classes whose racial, ethnic or religious belief is that gender is binary.

AB 1266 – School success and opportunity act (2014): This bill would require that “a pupil be permitted to participate in sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, and use facilities consistent with his or her gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil’s records.” This law is about equal access to athletics, programs, activities and the use of facilities consistent with one’s gender expression. There is no mention in this law recommending gender identity curriculum to be taught in K-5.

Senate Bill (SB) 48 – Fair Education Act (2012): This law requires that social science instruction include the role and contributions of LGBTQ individuals to the development of California and the United States. Social science teachers cannot teach or use curriculum that discriminates against LGBTQ individuals. This law also requires that the district not promote any discriminatory bias for race or ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, nationality, sexual orientation, and occupation, or other characteristic. All groups are protected by this act, not just LGBTQ. This bill is about discrimination, not about teaching new gender theory to elementary school students.

AB 329 – California Healthy Youth Act: This law is the new law mandating comprehensive sexual education and HIV prevention. It details what the sexual education classes are required to teach. This education is required to be taught once in junior high and once in high school, and gender identity is part of this required material (see Ed Code 51933.6). There is no requirement to teach anything in the elementary school level. The Oak Park curriculum references this bill (Ed Code section 51932.[b]) with regards to opting out in the Q&A section of their presentation: “I have a religious/cultural belief that is in opposition to my student being exposed to this curriculum. Will the school honor this belief and remove my student during the delivery of the curriculum?” Oak Park’s answer, “State law does not allow parents to opt students out of a curriculum which addresses discrimination and harassment of protected classes, even those with religious or cultural beliefs.” This answer is not accurate. State law does not mandate an opt-out be offered, but there is no law that PROHIBITS a student from opting out of gender identity curriculum. A school board MAY adopt a policy that allows students to opt out or be given an alternative assignment, even if this opt-out option is not required or mandated by law. Under Article 4 section 51937 it states that the Legislature recognizes that “parents and guardians have the ultimate responsibility for imparting values regarding human sexuality to their children.” It is time for parents to fight to get this right back.

Title VII – The Civil Rights Act: This law prohibits discrimination in public places and provides an equal employment opportunity. Title VII ensures that race, color, religion, sex and national origin are protected classes. As of the writing of this article, the Supreme Court is considering three cases related to adding sexual orientation (Bostock and Zarda) and gender identity (Harris) as Title VII protected classes. Decisions are expected in 2020. Regardless of the outcome of these cases, Title VII does not mention or mandate inclusion of any academic curriculum. Nor does it state that discrimination and harassment against one protected class can be mandated by schools because of the beliefs of another protected class. Therefore, if the beliefs of two protected classes are in conflict, this law does not mandate how to handle that or if the rights of one protected class override the rights of another.

Title IX: This law ensures that both sexes have equal opportunities in sports programs in schools. No student can be denied benefits or be subjected to discrimination on the basis of sex. Title IX also ensures that the education of sexual assault victims is not negatively impacted by requiring schools to provide guidance and help. The law itself addresses gender in a binary way. The Obama administration interpreted Title IX to include transgender students, but the Trump administration does not. This is currently being decided in the courts. Regardless of the outcome of the court cases, this law does not require or recommend a K-5 gender identity curriculum.

Where is this Legal Manipulation Coming From?

There are organizations that are working hard to convince everyone that much more of this new curriculum is mandated than is really the case. For example, the steering committee of the California Safe Schools Coalition includes the California Teachers Association (CTA), the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), the Transgender Law Center and other similar groups, and members include the ACLU. On their website they promote the idea that parents relinquish their parental rights when they choose to send their children to public schools. They state:

“Parents have a constitutional right to choose a private education for their children. If they elect to send their children to public schools, parents have very limited rights to prevent their children from receiving the entire range of instruction available in public schools.”

What they fail to mention here is that public schools are locally controlled. They do not consider that everyone pays for the public school system and all have the right to a free public education – free from harassment and discrimination. The school board decides how it implements the law for their community. In the case of the new and controversial sex education curricula recommended by the CDE, local school boards can reject all of them and instead poll the community to see what best meets the needs, priorities and values of the community. The board must meet the minimum requirements of the law, but does not need to teach sexual education beginning in kindergarten as the CDE recommends. The CDE recommends many things the law does not require and it would behoove all school boards to consider what is best for their community and local schools before implementing something that could have a lasting impact on enrollment – and could negatively affect student health. If a school board forces extremist dogma onto the public schools just because the CDE recommends it, they should be voted out. These are our children. The community ultimately decides what will be taught and to what extent because we have the power to elect board members who will listen to us.

People absolutely have the right to hold a personal belief in the gender spectrum for themselves and their families, but to teach those beliefs to other people’s children is not the place of a public school system funded by the taxpayers. There are no robust double-blind or longitudinal studies providing any data that this experiment will actually help with bullying, depression or lowering suicide rates. This is all being done under the guise of “anti-bullying” without any evidence that it will work. As such it is a very dangerous social experiment being done on our kids. Why not just teach the children respect and kindness for all? Kindness is something everyone can get behind. The best way to stop bullying is to punish bullies – so let’s just do that instead of attempting to indoctrinate children with trendy yet unscientific gender theories.

In their gender identity curriculum presentation, Oak Park Unified School District clearly implied that they were adopting their new elementary school curriculum in order to be compliant with state law. But there does not appear to be any law that actually requires this. This begs the question: if there was no legal requirement to impose all of this new transgender theory on the children of Oak Park, then why are they doing it?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Citizens Journal.