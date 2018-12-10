By

The message here is to see how smart the teachers are. They now recognize the union is not representing their interests—but taking their money. Is it possible these teachers will tell the union to get lost? “The main dispute is over wages. The school district has offered a five percent raise over five years, but teachers want 12 percent over three years. They are also asking for smaller class sizes and more support services for students like nurses, psychologists and counselors. The work stoppage is not sanctioned by the teachers union, Oakland Educators Association. Teachers say the union’s tactics are top-down and ineffective. “Now is the time for this movement to happen, and the union is moving too slow,” says Alex Webster-Guiney, a special education teacher at the school. “They need to be supporting the grassroots movement of their members.” The union did not respond to a request for comment.” Why would you pay good money to an organization that does not represent you in a manner you want? Start another organization, stop paying hard earned money just to say you are a union member. How smart are the teachers? If they are paying money to a worthless organization, not very smart.

Oakland High School Teachers Planning Non-Union Sanctioned Work Stoppage on Monday

KQED, 12/10/18



A majority of teachers at Oakland High School say they won’t be going to work on Monday, but will instead march to City Hall in protest of what they say are low wages and the ineffective tactics of its union.

Teachers in the Oakland Unified School District have been working without a contract for since last July.

Despite the planned action, Oakland High School principal Matin Abdel says school will stay open. “We are prepared to create a safe and productive space for our students,” Abdel said.

The main dispute is over wages. The school district has offered a five percent raise over five years, but teachers want 12 percent over three years. They are also asking for smaller class sizes and more support services for students like nurses, psychologists and counselors.

The work stoppage is not sanctioned by the teachers union, Oakland Educators Association. Teachers say the union’s tactics are top-down and ineffective.

“Now is the time for this movement to happen, and the union is moving too slow,” says Alex Webster-Guiney, a special education teacher at the school. “They need to be supporting the grassroots movement of their members.”

The union did not respond to a request for comment.

Teachers say the cost of living in Oakland has made it hard to live on a teacher’s salary, and OUSD teachers have some of the lowest wages of teachers throughout the Bay Area.

“We should be paid enough to live in the communities that we teach in, and if we leave it hurts the students,” says Cole Margan, a history teacher.

Teachers say they hope to spark a movement and were inspired by the statewide strikes in West Virginia, Kentucky and Oklahoma earlier this year.

“Teachers have reached a point where they’re very fed up,” says Suzi LeBaron, a science teacher. “We started off as kind of a school movement, and we’re hearing from teachers all over the district who want to know what they can do.”

Teachers from Fremont High School and Madison Park Academy say they will also be participating in Monday’s work stoppage.

Many parents and students support the action, according to David Byrd, secretary of the Oakland High School PTA and the parent of a junior at the school.

“Teachers have been open about what’s planned,” says Byrd, who also works as a music teacher at the school. “Kids are asking me ‘How much do you guys make?’ They know it’s about the contract. They know when they have a good teacher and when they don’t.”

In an email to teachers on Friday, district officials said educators who call in sick as part of the stoppage might be subject to disciplinary action and a loss of pay