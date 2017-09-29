Oakland Middle School Teacher/Antifa Leader Arrested in “Scuffle”

By

Do you send your children to government schools? Do you know who is teaching them and what they do in their spare time? Oakland has a middle school teacher that promotes riots, violence, bigotry and hatred. She has been arrested a few times and considers it is badge of honor to have a mug shot. Think this is good for your kids? “Prominent anti-fascist leader Yvonne Felarca was arrested Tuesday following a rowdy Antifa “Victory March” in Berkeley, California. Felarca, a 47-year-old middle school teacher who leads the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality by Any Means Necessary (BAMN), was arrested following a scuffle with demonstrators who had turned out for a Patriot Prayer rally. She consider PRAYER a fascist action. She might invade your church or temple with her thugs and terrorists to stop you from praying—at least she has a job—teaching your children. Feel good about that?

Antifa leader arrested after scuffle in Berkeley

Nikita Vladimirov, Campus Reform, 9/28/17

Prominent anti-fascist leader Yvonne Felarca was arrested Tuesday following a rowdy Antifa “Victory March” in Berkeley, California.

Images and video obtained by Campus Reform appear to show Felarca being surrounded by numerous police officers in riot gear in the middle of the street.

Antifa leader Yvette Felarca being arrested in Berkeley on September 26.

Prominent anti-fascist leader Yvonne Felarca was arrested Tuesday following a rowdy Antifa “Victory March” in Berkeley, California.

Felarca, a 47-year-old middle school teacher who leads the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality by Any Means Necessary (BAMN), was arrested following a scuffle with demonstrators who had turned out for a Patriot Prayer rally.

Images and video obtained by Campus Reform appear to show Felarca being surrounded by numerous police officers in riot gear in the middle of the street. According to an eyewitness on the ground, the activist was then taken to the back of a police car that promptly left the scene.

Felarca, an organizer of many anti-fascist demonstrations in Berkeley, has a history of publically advocating for violence against her political opponents.

Earlier in the summer, Felarca was arrested and charged with inciting a riot after she openly punched a member of a white nationalist organization who was peacefully protesting in the street.

According to numerous reports, the video of the incident showed Felarca punching the man in the stomach while shouting “get the fuck off our streets.”

The political organizer has also frequently clashed with the Republican students at Berkeley, accusing them, without evidence, of “stalking women” and targeting minorities.

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m. Eastern: Berkeley Police has released Felarca’s mugshot via Twitter, confirming that she was arrested for “battery and resisting arrest.”