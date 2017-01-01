Oakland neighborhood has higher lead exposure rate than Flint, Michigan–Democrats do NOTHING

By

Flint, Michigan and Oakland, California have similar problems—and probably the same cause. Both cities have bad water—water that can and does cause illness. Also, both cities for generations have had a city government totally owned by the Democrats and the unions. They can not blame the Republicans or corporations for the problem, only the unions that owned the towns and the Democrat party that operates the union owned community. “On the heels of the lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan, Reuters has completed a study of lead levels in across the United States. The results indicate that the Fruitvale area of Oakland could have a higher lead exposure rate than Flint. As noted by CurbedSF, of 500 children tested in the 94601 area code in the East Bay, 7.57 percent of them tested with higher blood lead levels than prescribed by the CDC.” Why hasn’t the Democrats fixed the water problem? In fact, in Flint, several Democrats are being charged for their part of the crime. Will the new California Attorney General bring charges against the Oakland Democrats responsible? Why isn’t this a front page story, every day in the Chronicle or the East Bay newspapers? Of course there is another similarity between Flint and Oakland—those affected most by this water poisoning are people of color. If a Republican was responsible this would be called racism—with Democrats in charge, it is an “opps”. Double standard.

Richard Procter, San Francisco Business Times, 12/28/16

On the heels of the lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan, Reuters has completed a study of lead levels in across the United States. The results indicate that the Fruitvale area of Oakland could have a higher lead exposure rate than Flint.

Five percent of the children in Flint, when tested, displayed blood lead levels greater than what they should be according to the Center for Disease Control.

As noted by CurbedSF, of 500 children tested in the 94601 area code in the East Bay, 7.57 percent of them tested with higher blood lead levels than prescribed by the CDC.

The Reuters data represents 21 states and does not have screening data for every zip code. Some areas would not share data and for others, the data does not exist; testing is expensive. According to the report, Reuters found over 270 zip codes “with a prevalence of lead poisoning at least twice Flint’s rate.”

“I hope this data spurs questions from the public to community leaders who can make changes,” epidemiologist Robert Walker, co-chair of the CDC’s Lead Content Work Group, which analyzes lead poisoning nationwide, told Reuters. “I would think that it would turn some heads.”