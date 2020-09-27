By

Riots are happening all over California, just as they are in Portland, Seattle, Philly, NYC and Minneapolis. Yet, the media has been silent. Worse, the media has hidden the extent of the violence, disruption and crimes involved. Unless you are directly involved or watching local Facebook pages, you would not know that in Oakland, for instance, the violence was so great that BART had to be stopped—stranding people trying to get to work or go home. Another reason for folks NOT to use government transportation. “Police in Oakland, Calif. arrested several protesters for assaulting officers Friday night as demonstrations calling for justice for Breonna Taylor turned violent. The Oakland Police Department said more than 250 protesters in the downtown area became “immediately violent” by throwing bottles and cans at officers. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) also closed one of its downtown Oakland stations as protesters converged on the area, according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco.” Yet, few south of Silicon Valley know about this—Oakland is NOT SAFE—it is a RIOT ZONE. Go there at your own risk.

Oakland police assaulted during rioting; unrest prompts BART station closure

Protests erupted across the country this week, following the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

By Brie Stimson | Fox News, 9/26/20

The department said officers used “minimal smoke,” which is allowed only under certain situations, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) also closed one of its downtown Oakland stations as protesters converged on the area, according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

Police said there were no reports of damage to nearby businesses.

Protests bubbled up across the country this week, following a grand jury decision in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday in which it was announced no officer would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment after bullets entered a neighboring home during a March drug raid.