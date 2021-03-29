Oakland schools cancel planned reopening–Teachers Say $800 BRIBE Not Enough

Oakland schools are cheap skates. Fresno paid their teachers a bribe of $6,000. Oakland was only willing to bribes their teachers $800. So, Oakland teachers are not going back to the classroom yet.

“In another sign that the battle over reopening California’s schools is far from over, more than a dozen Oakland preschools and elementary schools canceled their planned Tuesday reopening after most teachers chose not to return until required to do so in mid-April, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Their decision, which came in spite of a district-union deal, an $800 stipend and state-prioritized vaccines, underscores the breadth of challenges facing public schools working to get students back into the classroom. The lack of teachers forced an additional 30 Oakland schools to scale back reopening plans.”

Did someone tell the teachers they have a contract? Did someone tell them if they do not teach, they have resigned? Who runs the schools? Bribe taking teachers—and the bribe better be high enough.