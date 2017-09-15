Oakland: Sell Homes High By LIMITING Development of NEW Homes

By

It pays to stop the building of more homes. As the demand goes up and the supply goes down, the values of current homes go up. Oakland, the crime capitol of California is a great example of this basic economic course. “Home sellers in Oakland see the largest percentage gain on their properties of any U.S. city. They saw a 78 percent increase over what they paid, ahead of Portland, Ore. (64.7 percent), and San Jose (56.5 percent). Oakland home sellers also make an average profit of $235,000, new statistics from home data tracker Zillow show. The data collected by Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) found that Oakland homeowners on average own their properties for seven years and three months before selling, which means that their gains break down to about 8 percent appreciation a year.” Why did this happen? Notice the fancy term “constrained”. No, outlawed by the greedy that already had homes, “Olsen said that Bay Area homeowners also benefited from a constrained supply of housing that coincided with a major boom in population and high paying jobs. But she cautioned even that could hit a ceiling as sky-high prices dissuade buyers.” Oakland proves greed pays!

Oakland homeowners’ average profit is almost $235,000 when they sell, a 78% return that’s tops in the nation

Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times, 9/13/17

Home sellers in Oakland see the largest percentage gain on their properties of any U.S. city. They saw a 78 percent increase over what they paid, ahead of Portland, Ore. (64.7 percent), and San Jose (56.5 percent). Oakland home sellers also make an average profit of $235,000, new statistics from home data tracker Zillow show.

The data collected by Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) found that Oakland homeowners on average own their properties for seven years and three months before selling, which means that their gains break down to about 8 percent appreciation a year.

Zillow senior economist Skylar Olsen told the Business Times that much of the upside enjoyed by Oakland homeowners is related to how well the city rebounded after previous lulls in the market.

“So upshot, it’s about whether or not the average seller bought early, as home values continued to decline until around 2012, and how quickly homes have bounced back. In some areas, like Oakland, they have bounced back far beyond previous peaks,” Olsen said.

That’s a contrast with places like Seattle, where the average seller holds on to their homes for nine years and eight months, a longer time period that inevitably includes more years where home values dropped.

Olsen said that Bay Area homeowners also benefited from a constrained supply of housing that coincided with a major boom in population and high paying jobs. But she cautioned even that could hit a ceiling as sky-high prices dissuade buyers.

“Job growth in high earning fields generated even more job growth in service industries. This massive job growth fueled population increases in an area where it is notoriously difficult to build,” Olsen said. “Housing supply simply could not keep pace and home values increased dramatically. Home values have since slowed down as the too fast, too far pressure has begun to strain affordability, dampening demand.”

Of the top 10 cities (Oakland, Portland, San Jose, Denver, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Seattle, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Boston), the first seven were in the West.

“Every city on this list has been growing extremely fast over the past decade with the majority passing peak home value hit during the housing bubble,” Zillow’s chief economist, Svenja Gudell, wrote in a blog post.

Zillow’s study jibes with the findings of Attom Data Solutions, which the Business Times reported on in July that the average return on investment for Bay Area home sellers was 75 percent, which ranked first in the nation.

Zillow’s report was for calendar 2016 and based on individual cities; Attom’s was for the second quarter of 2017 and grouped by metropolitan areas, which includes all of the Bay Area’s nine counties.