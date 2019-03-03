By

Watch for the tax increases to pay for a union contract the Oakland schools can not afford. L.A. did the same. Now, the June ballot, with almost no voters, will have a tax increase for LAUSD to finance the bankrupt districts new union contract. The bad news is that will force more families and small businesses out of the city. Oakland will have to do the same—a great way to get the middle class and job producers to leave California. “It remains unclear how the cash-strapped district will pay for the sizable increases in teachers’ pay, new counselors, new psychologists and bonuses for nurses. School board members had planned to vote by Friday’s deadline on whether to approve more than $21 million in proposed cuts for the following school year as part of a state mandate to significantly reduce its mounting deficit. The board’s initial attempt to vote was thwarted on Wednesday when throngs of striking teachers and their supporters shut down the meeting. You read that right. Not only doesn’t Oakland has a dime to pay for the union contract, it is already planning a $21 million budget cut, just to keep the doors open. This was an economic terrorist attack on the children of Oakland—and the children lost.

Oakland Teachers Reach Tentative Deal With District to End Strike

Matthew Green , KQED, 3/1/19

The Oakland Unified School District and the city’s teachers union announced a tentative deal on Friday that, if approved, would end a seven-day districtwide teachers strike that has all but shut down schools throughout the city.

The agreement must now be approved by a majority of teachers, who will be given 24 hours to review the details before voting, and could return to their classrooms by Monday.

Thousands of Oakland teachers have been on strike since Feb. 21, demanding higher wages, smaller class sizes, more nurses and counselors and an end to school closures.

“Our teachers are the core of everything we do as a school district, and we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that shows them how valuable they are,” Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a statement. “We cannot fix decades of chronic underinvestment in education with a single contract, but this is an important first step.”

The tentative agreement includes an 11 percent incremental salary increase beginning Jan. 2019 and stretching into the 2021-22 school year. It also offers a one-time 3 percent bonus paid out after the contract is ratified.

Teachers have been demanding a 12 percent raise over three academic years, going back to the 2017-18 school year, when their last contract expired.

The agreement also includes modest phased-in class size reductions at all schools, lower caseloads for special education teachers and counselors and a five-month halt to any potential school closures. As part of the deal, the union said, the school board will also vote on a charter school moratorium.

“As a product of the Oakland schools, I just feel so much pride that we have the opportunity to greatly improve education outcomes for our students,” said Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association, which represents some 3,000 teachers, counselors and nurses.

At a news conference on Friday afternoon, Brown called the strike “historic” and hard fought, and said the deal marked a major win for teachers.

“Through the power of the strike, the people of Oakland have said our students are a priority,” he said. “They wanted real investments in our children.”

The district, which receives per-pupil funding from the state, said it has lost roughly $1 million for each day of the strike. It estimated that only 6 percent of all students attended school over the last seven days.

“This seven day long strike was difficult for the entire community as it threw much of the city into uncertain waters and disrupted many lives,” the district stated in a press release. “But it also showed our teachers how appreciated they are by our students, families and all of Oakland.”

The agreement was reached after several days of closed-door negotiations mediated by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and state Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda.

It was the longest teachers strike in Oakland in more than 20 years, and follows a string of other teacher walkouts across the country in the past year, including a districtwide Los Angeles strike in January that lasted six days.

For Oakland teachers, who are among the lowest paid educators in the region, with some of the highest turnover rates, the terms of the deal are a considerable improvement over the district’s initial offer of a 5 percent increase. On Wednesday, the district upped the ante to 8 percent over three years plus a 2 percent one-time bonus, which the union said still didn’t go far enough.

It remains unclear how the cash-strapped district will pay for the sizable increases in teachers’ pay, new counselors, new psychologists and bonuses for nurses. School board members had planned to vote by Friday’s deadline on whether to approve more than $21 million in proposed cuts for the following school year as part of a state mandate to significantly reduce its mounting deficit. The board’s initial attempt to vote was thwarted on Wednesday when throngs of striking teachers and their supporters shut down the meeting.

“A lot of us are really exhausted and ready to have the strike be over with,” said Yael Friedman, a second-grade teacher at Howard Elementary, noting that she was cautiously optimistic about the agreement. “I can’t wait to take a look at it because we’ve fought for seven days now and it’s been really difficult, and we really want to make sure the agreement is what we wanted and in our best interest.”

But, she added, “I’m feeling really relieved, and I can’t wait to see my students. I really miss being in the classroom and I miss my students, and I can’t wait to not be on strike.”

Oakland teachers, who are heading into the seventh day of a strike on Friday, haven’t had a contract — or a raise — since their last one expired in July 2017.

That’s why the teachers union is demanding that any new contract be retroactive to cover the 2017-2018 school year. The union is asking for a 12 percent total raise over three years, starting in 2017.

The district, which had initially offered a 5 percent increase over three years, announced its latest offer on Wednesday: an 8 percent increase over three years starting January 2019, plus a one-time 2 percent bonus (up from the 7 percent increase and 1.5 percent bonus it had offered the week before).

Keep in mind that each year’s increase is compounded, which means that the percentage increase is based on whatever the salary was the previous year (not the original salary). Also, remember that a school year is usually August through June.

The math begins to get confusing pretty fast, though, once you start adding up percentages. So we’re going to lay out, side by side, the three proposals that have been floated so far.

Here’s the teachers union’s proposal :

2017-2018: 3% increase

2018-2019: 4% increase

2019-2020: 5% increase

So … let’s say Mr. Jones, a high school math teacher with 10 years under his belt, currently makes the average Oakland Unified School District teaching salary of about $63,000 per year. Under this proposal, here’s what his salary increase per year would look like:

2017-2018 (retroactively): $63,000 + (3% of $63,000) = $64,890

2018-2019: $103 + (4% of $64,890) = $67,485

2019-2020: $107.12 + (5% of $107.12) = $70,859

The union says this is a fair rate of increase, given the comparatively low salaries Oakland teachers make and the very high cost of living in the Bay Area. (Average rent in Oakland is $2,624, while the median home value is $735,100, according to RentCafe and Zillow , respectively.) Pay increases, the union argues, should meet or exceed the yearly change in the consumer price index , a measure of price changes associated with the cost of living, which in the Bay Area, one of the most expensive places to live in the country, averaged 3.2 percent in 2017 and 3.9 percent in 2018.

But the district, which is trying to cut next year’s budget by more than $20 million, says it can’t swing that big a pay bump for its 3,000 teachers, nurses and counselors. Initially, the district offered teachers a 5 percent raise over three years, less than half of what they wanted.

The week before teachers went on strike, a neutral fact-finder weighed in . He agreed that the financially strained district couldn’t afford the 12 percent increase over three years that teachers were asking for, but he also noted that the 5 percent bump the district had initially offered would fail to keep pace with inflation. The fact-finder suggested a compromise of a 6 percent pay increase over just two years (not three), beginning in July 2017. The third year would be left open to reconsideration, with the hope that additional state funding would become available to continue the same rate of increase. That proposal looks like this:

2017-2018: 3% increase

2018-2019: 3% increase

2019-2020: Reconsider increased rate

So, under this proposal, here’s how Mr. Jones’ salary would increase:

2017-2018: $63,000 + (3% of $63,000) = $64,890

2018-2019: $103 + (3% of $64,890) = $66,837

2019-2020: Reconsider

The teachers union said the fact-finder’s proposal, while better than the district’s initial proposal of 5 percent over three years, still didn’t go far enough.

In last-minute negotiations with the union on the day before the strike started, the district made a counteroffer to increase teachers’ pay by 7 percent over three years, starting in January 2019.

In a Feb. 20 press release , the district said: “Overall, OUSD’s proposal either meets or exceeds the recommendations provided by the fact-finder’s report. For example, the report recommends a 6 percent on-going raise while the district’s proposal is a 7 percent on-going increase and a 1.5 percent bonus.”

But that claim is highly debatable.

For one, it’s a tricky apples-to-apples comparison to make, because the district’s proposed schedule of increases is different from that proposed by the union and the fact-finder. Here’s how it would break down:

2017-2018: 1.5% bonus (that means a one-time deal, not part of the pay schedule).

Jan. 2019 – Dec. 2019: 3%

Jan. 2020 – Dec. 2020: 2%

Jan. 2021 – June 2021: 1%

Starting July 1, 2021: 1%

So for Mr. Jones, that would look like this:

2017-2018: $945 + $63,000 = $63,945

Jan. 2019 – Dec. 2019: $63,000 + (3% of $63,000)= $64,890

Jan. 2020 – Dec. 2020: $64,890 + (2% of $64,890) = $66,188

Jan. 2021 – June 2021: $105.06 + (1% of $105.06) = $66,850

Starting July 1, 2021: $106.11 + (1% of $106.11) = $67,518

The latest district offer, announced Wednesday, ups the ante to 8 percent over three years and a 2 percent bonus.

The graph below shows both offers (using a hypothetical increase schedule for the latter one, because the specifics of it have not yet been announced).

“It depends on how you look at it,” said OUSD spokesman John Sasaki, when asked how the district’s proposal compared with the fact-finder’s recommendation. “They had 6 percent for two years. We had 7 percent over three, guaranteed, plus the bonus. Straight numbers guaranteed, it’s more. [But] admittedly over a longer time.”

Johanna Langill, a ninth-grade math teacher at Oakland Technical High School, is still not pleased with the district’s latest offer. She said they tried to make it sound much better than it really is.

“It’s sneaky,” she said, while standing on the picket line in front of her school. “We are asking for literally the minimum to stay even with inflation, and they’re still not close. So I think it’s pretty insulting.”

She added: “Really what they’re trying to do is lock us into a below-inflation rate of increase for the first year of our next contract.”

Langill said she feels a responsibility as a math teacher to clearly break it down, and is excited to teach a lesson on it to her students — whenever the strike ends.