Oakland Unions on Strike: Demand 8% Raise PLUS Added CalPERS Costs

Good news for the people of Oakland—the unions told their government workers not to show up for work. The streets are less crowded, wrong answers not given to the public and the unions showing that in many cases the people neither know the strike is on or even care. Yet, if given, the city could lose 188 workers—that would be a good thing. I bet those workers are not needed now.

No agreement on Oakland city workers contracts, strike heads into Thursday

Oakland city workers planned to strike Wednesday for the second straight day.

By Tammerlin Drummond, Bay Area News Group, 12/7/17

OAKLAND — Oakland’s unions have vowed to strike again Thursday after a closed door meeting with the City Council failed to produce an agreement to end a work stoppage that has disrupted city services for two days running.

Oakland officials are scheduled to meet again Thursday in another closed session an effort to bring the stand-off to an end.

Emerging after a 2 1/2 hour Wednesday meeting, Mayor Libby Schaaf said that the monetary offer that the city has already extended to the union carries financial risk under the budget. The impacts of accepting the union’s request for a 4 percent raise over 2 years for a cumulative effect of 8 percent, would have negative impacts on the city, she said.

“Our analysis concludes that acceptance of that deal could lead to the elimination of 188 full time positions in the city of Oakland, have devastating service impacts to our residents, as well as real impacts to the workers who could potentially lose their jobs,” Schaaf said.

The mayor said that city officials had to consider the city’s long-term financial obligations.

“We know over the next five years, CALPERS is going to be increasing our pension costs cumulatively by at least 49 percent,” Schaaf said.

In the absence of an agreement, residents will have to do without a range of vital services including Head Start, after-school programs and senior citizen programs. All city-run offices that handle services ranging from issuing building permits to libraries will remain closed.

The strike involves about 3,000 city workers represented by two unions, SEIU Local 1021 and IFPTE Local 21, said Chris Fink of SEIU. Union officials said the strike originally was expected to take place only on Tuesday, but was extended to a second day because the two sides had not returned to the bargaining table.

Striking workers were outside of City Hall as the council met, after which union officials announced the strike would continue Thursday.

“Oakland workers represented by SEIU Local 1021 and IFPTE 21 will continue with day three of a citywide strike Thursday December 7th as city leaders fail to authorize contract negotiations,” the statement by the union said.

Hundreds of workers rallied outside City Hall Wednesday. The strikers handed councilmembers a “pass,” giving them permission to cross the picket line to attend the closed session meeting. Prior to the meeting, Councilman Noel Gallo said he was sympathetic to the concerns of workers who live in the city and are struggling to pay rent.

“We’re going to hear from the administration and see if there’s any of the financial budgets have changed,” Gallo said. “We agreed to 4 percent for the first year so I’m hoping we can come out of the meeting with an agreement to renegotiate the second year.”

When that did not happen, Gallo and other council members, with the exception of Larry Reid, left without taking reporters’ questions. Reid said he hoped there would be a resolution before week’s end.

“I think we’re close but it’s going to require another reconvening tomorrow,” Reid said. “The city administrator has to run some more numbers and I’m hoping we can get this resolved by the end of the week.”

Outside City Hall, striking workers chanted “When Oakland families are under attack, what do we do, ‘stand up and fight back,”‘ and “all, day, all night, Oakland workers out on strike. Picketers were also at other sites across the city.

“It’s been too long that we can’t even afford to live in our own city,” said Wendell Taylor, who has worked as a city plumber for 23 years.

He and fellow striker Isadore Cooper, a city custodian disputed contentions by city officials that Oakland doesn’t have the funds to meet all of the union demands.

“Every time you look around, there’s a crane going up,” Cooper said That’s were the money is.”

But others are critical of the unions’ actions, saying that city employees are very well compensated compared to workers in other jobs.

“I just have no sympathy for the city workers. They are paid very well for the amount of work that they do,” said Sheebah Maceo, a former city employee who found the West Oakland library closed.

The city and its workers have been at odds since the union contract expired in July. Workers represented by SEIU walked off the job for a half-day in November. Police, fire and other emergency service workers are not on strike.