Oakland War Zone: go at Your Own Risk

“12 hours of nonstop chaos”: Oakland police chief addresses deadly July 4th

by: KRON4 Staff, Terisa Estacio, 7/6/21

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – “12 hours of nonstop chaos in the city,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday addressed the deadly 4th of July shootings in Oakland.

Armstrong said the department responded to 7 shootings from 6:30 p.m. Sunday until 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers and resources were strapped between shootings, fires, and a massive sideshow.

One ruled a homicide, one was left in critical condition, and one was a suspicious death.

Then there was a shooting this morning, where a woman found bleeding was rushed to the hospital.

Most gunfire was “celebratory,” according to Armstrong.

To make matters worse, there was a large and violent sideshow. It reached nearly 300 people. Officers were attacked with lasers and objects thrown at them.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, illegal fireworks exploded in the sky. Call centers overwhelmed – flooded with complaints. and a police force unable to keep up.

“We were unable to manage any of the fireworks-related actions. We had to focus on people and lives.”

The chief ended on this brief but significant summation of where his city is. And what happens next in response to lawlessness.

“I don’t see an end in sight. Warm weather usually brings people out and it will be more crime.”