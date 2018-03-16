By

This is a serious story about how Barack Obama assured that Americans are not safe on the streets or in their home. First, he gave hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens amnesty, illegally. Then he told the Border Guards not to guard the border. If that was not enough, using tax dollars he IMPORTED thousands of MS-13 gangsters and to make it easy for them to organize, shipped them to all parts of the country. Finally, he used and abused his office to take away Second Amendments rights from honest Americans—while his Attorney General Eric Holder was selling assault and automatic weapons to the Mexican cartels Now we find out he had the FBI wipe out the records of 500,000 (not a typo) criminals from our data bases. That means 500,000 criminals will not be known to local law enforcement. Corruption? Treason? Where is the back up—you know the FBI has it—and why doesn’t Sessions reinstate the data? “The Justice Department under Barack Obama directed the FBI to drop more than 500,000 names of fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich testified Wednesday. Fugitives from justice are barred from buying a firearm under federal law. But what is a fugitive from justice? That definition has been under debate by the FBI and the ATF. Obama doesn’t want YOU to have a gun, but he made it easy for criminal fugitives to buy a gun “legally”. Why does Obama and the Democrats hate honest, innocent Americans so much?

Obama DOJ Forced FBI To Delete 500,000 Fugitives From Background Check Database

Kerry Picket, Daily Caller, 3/15/18

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department under Barack Obama directed the FBI to drop more than 500,000 names of fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich testified Wednesday.

Fugitives from justice are barred from buying a firearm under federal law. But what is a fugitive from justice? That definition has been under debate by the FBI and the ATF.

According to The Washington Post, the FBI considered any person with an outstanding arrest warrant to be a fugitive. On the other hand, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives defined a fugitive as someone who has an outstanding arrest warrant and has crossed state lines.

That disagreement was settled at the end of Obama’s second term, when the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel sided with the ATF’s interpretation. Under President Donald Trump, the DOJ defined a fugitive as a person who went to another state to dodge criminal prosecution or evade giving testimony in criminal court, and implemented the Office of Legal Counsel’s decision. The decision meant that around half a million fugitives were removed from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about law enforcement’s faulty response to Parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz, California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked Bowdich about the removal.

“That was a decision that was made under the previous administration,” Bowdich testified. “It was the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel that reviewed the law and believed that it needed to be interpreted so that if someone was a fugitive in a state, there had to be indications that they had crossed state lines.”

“Otherwise they were not known to be a fugitive under the law and the way it was interpreted,” he added.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently announced the Justice Department will “aggressively” pursue any person who lies on their background check.