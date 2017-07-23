Obama Had 179 SECRET Regulations—Trump Ends These Among 860

By

Obama was a sneak. We just found out that he had 179 regulations that he kept secret, at least till after the election. Like his sneaking tens of thousands of illegal aliens into this country from Central America. Like his taking those illegal aliens and sending them to the fifty States without telling the Governors or Mayors, yet demanding that welfare, education, housing and public services be provided. Or, should I remind the readers of "Fast and Furious" the Obama/Holder effort to arm the Mexican cartels? This is why Trump needs to Drain the Swamp—our government is abusing the trust and respect of the people. It was this attitude that caused the voter revolt of 2016. We need to continue that effort in 2018—now is not the time to sit back and watch Seinfeld re-runs.

Trump axes 860 Obama regulations, 179 from ‘secret’ list

By Dave Boyer, The Washington Times, 7/20/17

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney accused the Obama administration Thursday of keeping a “secret list” of proposed regulations during Mr. Obama’s eight-year regulatory onslaught against businesses, and touted President Trump’s rollback of more than 800 Obama-era rules and proposals.

Of the 860 rules or proposed rules that the Trump administration has killed, 179 came from what he called Mr. Obama’s “secret” list. As Trump aides combed through the books, they found pending proposals that included rules on hardwood plywood research and new requirements for contamination control in cattle slaughter operations.

“They had a bunch of things that they wanted to regulate,” Mr. Mulvaney said of the Obama administration’s first term. “They just didn’t want to tell you about it. They thought it would be bad for their re-election prospects in 2012, so they created a secret list of regs that were not disclosed to you folks. We are disclosing it.”

When Trump officials threatened to disclose the list, Mr. Mulvaney said, bureaucrats in various Cabinet agencies “came up with those 860 things that we got rid of.”

“There will be no more of that,” said the Office of Management and Budget director. “We will not have a secret list. We will not have a hidden list of regulations that we’re thinking about doing but we’re not going to tell you about. That’s going to end effective immediately. In fact, it already has ended.”