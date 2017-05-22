Obama Policy Results: After Report on Killings of C.I.A. Sources, China Asserts Right to Defend Itself

By

Barack Obama made sure American intelligence was decimated on his watch. The China experience is a great example of his complicity with the destruction of the intelligence community. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking during a regularly scheduled news conference in Beijing, did not confirm or deny The Times’s report that for two years starting in 2010, more than a dozen C.I.A. sources were killed or imprisoned, crippling United States intelligence gathering in China. “I am not aware of the details of that report,” Ms. Hua said, according to an official transcript. “But I can tell you that China’s national security organ is investigating and handling organizations, personnel and activities that endanger China’s national security and interests and fully perform its duty with the authorization by law.” This is just one country—what about Russia? We already know about his secret deal to give billions in cash to Iran and allow them to build nukes. We know that Obama and Hillary allowed Russia to buy American uranium. Our security has been severely compromised by Barack Obama and now he is turning the world like a potentate of the Middle Ages. Thought you should know that Obama policies killed off our intelligence community.

After Report on Killings of C.I.A. Sources, China Asserts Right to Defend Itself

By AUSTIN RAMZYMAY, NY Times, 5/22/17

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman would not confirm or deny a New York Times report that for two years starting in 2010, China killed or imprisoned more than a dozen C.I.A. sources, crippling United States intelligence gathering there. Credit Aly Song/Reuters

The Chinese government has the obligation to defend its national security and the legal authority to protect China’s interests, a government spokeswoman said on Monday, the first official response to a New York Times report on the dismantling of C.I.A. espionage operations in China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking during a regularly scheduled news conference in Beijing, did not confirm or deny The Times’s report that for two years starting in 2010, more than a dozen C.I.A. sources were killed or imprisoned, crippling United States intelligence gathering in China.

“I am not aware of the details of that report,” Ms. Hua said, according to an official transcript. “But I can tell you that China’s national security organ is investigating and handling organizations, personnel and activities that endanger China’s national security and interests and fully perform its duty with the authorization by law.”

“I do not want to say more about the normal performance of duty by the national security organ,” she added.

The Times’s article cited 10 former and current American officials who described a vast and damaging breach of intelligence-gathering efforts in China, the cause of which remains under debate.

Global Times, a stridently nationalist newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party, criticized the article but also said China should be praised for its counterespionage efforts.

Bottom of Form

“If C.I.A. spying operations in China were crippled, the U.S. has nothing to be proud of,” it said in an editorial, which was carried in both its English- and Chinese-language editions. “But the N.Y.T. report portrayed the people that spied for the U.S. as innocents, but the Chinese national security forces as merciless.”

It added that the events reported should be considered “a sweeping victory” for China.

“If this article is telling the truth, we would like to applaud China’s anti-espionage activities,” said the unsigned editorial. “Not only was the C.I.A.’s spy network dismantled, but Washington had no idea what happened and which part of the spy network had gone wrong.”

The commentary took issue with one specific detail of the story, saying the description of one C.I.A. source being shot in a courtyard was “purely fabricated.” Global Times did not offer any evidence for that assessment.

On Monday, Ms. Hua also confirmed the arrest of six Japanese citizens in China who had been accused of endangering national security.

Yoshihide Suga, the chief cabinet secretary of Japan, said on Monday that six men were detained in Shandong and Hainan Provinces, coastal areas that are home to Chinese Navy bases.