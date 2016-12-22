Obama Send HIS Children to School With Armed Guards—And Secret Service—How Safe are YOUR Kids?

By

In most school districts in California your children are forced to be in classrooms with drug dealers and users, gangsters, bullies, violent kids. The goal is to get through the day, without being hurt—not getting an education. Barack Obama send his daughters to a school that for years has had armed guards and, with them, of course, the Secret Service. The parents and the school board in East Kern have decided to allow teachers to have guns in class, since the school is in a high crime rate area. Sadly, the billionaire types like Bloomberg and the Hollywood elites (all of who have armed body guards) are upset the kids can be protected. They prefer the kids as sitting ducks. But, the district supports protecting the kids and faculty. “This group argues that if faculty and teachers had been properly trained and armed that they could have saved many of the young lives at Sandy Hook and other locations of mass shootings. They also point to the fact that most wackos that commit the mass shootings generally target gun free locations. Sandy Hook was a gun free school. The theater in Aurora, Colorado was a gun free zone. The Pulse nightclub in Florida was a gun free zone, and the list goes on and on. One interesting fact that I rarely see mentioned by Second Amendment groups is that the school where Obama’s girls attended always had numerous armed guards on campus at all times. Knowing that most schools cannot afford to hire armed security guards, Obama is against allowing teachers and faculty to be trained and armed in order to protect your kids.” Time to choose—safety for kids or being targets for the next terrorist or nut case. Which do you choose?

By Dave Jolly, Constitution, 12/22/16

Which scenario do you believe is safer for your kids – a gun free school or a school where faculty and staff carry concealed guns?

Gun control advocates like Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg loudly advocate that all schools, and public places, should be gun free zones. They generally point to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School as a good example for their position. They preach that guns are dangerous and guns kill. They are adamantly against allowing teachers and faculty to receive proper training and licensing to carry concealed weapons on school campuses.

Second Amendment advocates also point to the Sandy Hook shooting as an argument for the training and arming of teachers and faculty. They point to the fact that by the time local law enforcement arrived on the scene, most of the young students and adults had already been shot and killed. In most instances of mass shootings, most of the killing and wounding is over by the time law enforcement are able to respond to the scene.

This group argues that if faculty and teachers had been properly trained and armed that they could have saved many of the young lives at Sandy Hook and other locations of mass shootings. They also point to the fact that most wackos that commit the mass shootings generally target gun free locations. Sandy Hook was a gun free school. The theater in Aurora, Colorado was a gun free zone. The Pulse nightclub in Florida was a gun free zone, and the list goes on and on.

One interesting fact that I rarely see mentioned by Second Amendment groups is that the school where Obama’s girls attended always had numerous armed guards on campus at all times. Knowing that most schools cannot afford to hire armed security guards, Obama is against allowing teachers and faculty to be trained and armed in order to protect your kids. If I ever had the chance to speak with Mr. Obama, that’s one of the questions I would ask him – explain why it’s okay for his kids to be protected by guns at school but it’s not okay to provide armed protection for our kids and grandkids?

Some states and school districts have taken measures to allow for the proper training, licensing and arming of public school faculty and teachers to allow them to carry concealed weapons for the protections of students and themselves. One of those school districts is the Kern County School District in Bakersfield, California. Surprisingly, in a state known for being so ultra-liberal and anti-gun, Kern County became the fourth school district in the state to approve of the training and licensing of faculty and teachers and allowing them to conceal carry on school campuses. The measure to allow for the arming of teachers and faculty passed by a 3-2 vote. This vote follows a previous decision by the school board to allow non-school staff to carry conceal carry weapons on school campuses providing they have the proper conceal carry permit.

Ever since their recent vote, the anti-gun liberals are not willing to accept the fact their kids could be better protected while at school and have been actively trying to get the school board to reverse their vote. A coalition of advocacy groups recently took out a full-page ad in the Bakersfield Californian newspaper in an attempt to persuade the school board to reverse their decision.

Gerald Cantu, associated with one of the advocacy groups, the Dolores Huerta Foundation, commented about the school board’s decision:

“It just creates a terrible school climate, you know, where children potentially may be entering classrooms in which their teachers have guns. That’s not the kind of message we want to send to children.”

School board trustee Mike Williams explained that the board publicly studied the issue for months before voting to arm teachers and faculty. He believes that allowing for the arming of teachers and faculty provides an additional safety tool or layer of protection for students.

Personally, I believe that with the proper training and licensing, that teachers and faculty should be allowed to carry conceal weapons at school. School districts and parents already entrust their children to the care of public school educators, which means any of them wanted to harm your kids, they already have every opportunity to do so. Arming them won’t change that. The only thing arming them will accomplish is to keep others from harming your kids, so what’s the problem?

The only real problem is that liberal wackos have been so brainwashed against guns and the Second Amendment that they are no longer able to think rationally about the subject of gun rights and arming teachers. They place their warped views ahead of the safety of your kids.