Obama Spends $30,000 in YOUR Taxes for Animal Dance Film—NOT a Joke

By

Want to watch a middle aged woman dance with goats and sheep. Think watching people yell at farm animals is the best way to spend your tax dollars? Yes, the Boeing $4.2 billion plane boondoggle is a big deal—but it is the little things that add up. ““Doggie Hamlet is a full-length outdoor performance spectacle that weaves dance, music, visual and theatrical elements with aspects from competitive sheep herding trials,” writes Elsie Management, a firm that promotes the performing arts. “The work is performed by four dancers, one boy, one American Sign Language interpreter, two herding dogs and a flock of sheep in a 30 x 50 foot fenced field.” “Doggie Hamlet recalls the bucolic impression of a landscape painting or a 3D pastoral poem,” the group said. “The sheep, the dogs, the human performers, and the earth’s surface are at once performing as themselves and as living symbols in this work.” “Through story, motion, site and stillness Doggie Hamlet explores instinct, sentience, attachment, and loss, and is a beautiful and dreamlike spectacle weaving instinct, mystery, and movement into an unusual performance event,” the group concluded.” For $30,000 you can feed hundreds of families or give away your money to people with fried brains—Obama and his Administration made the decision for you. Is this how you would spend the money?

Actors in federally funded show yell and run at sheep in field for ‘postmodern dance’

BY: Elizabeth Harrington, Washington Free Beacon, 12/20/16

The National Endowment for the Arts is spending $30,000 for a series of dance performances, including Doggie Hamlet.

The “conceptual art” features actors yelling and running at sheep in a field in Vermont. Dartmouth College received the funding in the latest round of NEA grants released this month.

The grant was awarded “[t]o support residencies, performances, and related activities at the Hopkins Center.” According to the grant description, “[t]heater and multidisciplinary artists, musicians, composers, choreographers, and dancers will develop and present their projects through residencies. Events and participating artists include Mark Morris Dance Group’s ‘Layla and Majnun’; Dorrance Dance and partners Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely’s ‘The Blues Project’; and choreographer and performance artist Ann Carlson’s ‘Doggie Hamlet.’”

Doggie Hamlet involves several actors joining in a field to scare sheep and walk around wearing sheepskins.

“Doggie Hamlet is a full-length outdoor performance spectacle that weaves dance, music, visual and theatrical elements with aspects from competitive sheep herding trials,” writes Elsie Management, a firm that promotes the performing arts. “The work is performed by four dancers, one boy, one American Sign Language interpreter, two herding dogs and a flock of sheep in a 30 x 50 foot fenced field.”

“Doggie Hamlet recalls the bucolic impression of a landscape painting or a 3D pastoral poem,” the group said. “The sheep, the dogs, the human performers, and the earth’s surface are at once performing as themselves and as living symbols in this work.”

“Through story, motion, site and stillness Doggie Hamlet explores instinct, sentience, attachment, and loss, and is a beautiful and dreamlike spectacle weaving instinct, mystery, and movement into an unusual performance event,” the group concluded.

An early sketch of Doggie Hamlet filmed two years ago shows actors donning sheepskins and lying down in a field.

A more recent performance in Westminster, Vt. this September features no lines from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, only an older man and woman yelling at a sheep dog and a confused herd of sheep.

Carlson, a “postmodern dance pioneer,” has created works such as Animal Dance, where she danced onstage with baby goats, chickens, dogs, bunnies, goldfish, and a tortoise.

The New York Times has called Carlson’s work heartbreaking.