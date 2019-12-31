By

Have you notice that most of the attacks on the Jewish community in the nation comes from people from the Left—like the guy on Saturday in New York? One reason is that the Israel hating Barack Obama has never been a fan of Jews or the State of Israel. He surrounded himself with staff and advisors that also hate Israel.

Note that Pelosi has been silent about the anti-Jewish hate of AOC and her Squad. The Democrat Party, which founded the KKK, still hate anti-Semitism as a plank in its unwritten Platform—and Obama was true to that Platform.

Obama Was the Most Anti-Semitic President in History, So Let’s Stop Pointing Fingers at Trump

By Matt Margolis, PJ Media, 12/30/19

I’ve previously written about how the Democratic Party has embraced anti-Semitism and defended rabid anti-Semites in their party. But as anti-Semitism becomes increasingly mainstream in the Democratic Party, rather than addressing the problem, Democrats are deflecting, trying to paint anti-Semitism as a Trump problem. Rep. Eric Swalwell recently alleged in an op-ed in the Jewish magazine Forward that Donald Trump is “embracing anti-Semitism.” Because Trump, who has a daughter who’s a converted Jew and Jewish grandchildren, is obviously an anti-Semite, or something.

In the wake of the Hanukkah celebration stabbing in Monsey, New York, rather than blame the attacker, Democrats chose to blame Trump — who has done more for Israel and the Jewish people in three years than his predecessor did in two terms.

The left is deliberately trying to whitewash Obama’s record of anti-Semitism, and the welcoming of anti-Semites into their party. When Barack Obama entered the national stage and rose to become the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2008, defending him at all costs mattered more than exposing his hateful roots and record.

Obama spent twenty years in the congregation of radical racist and anti-Semite Jeremiah Wright. Obama only quit the congregation to save his political aspirations, because the values he learned in that congregation clearly stayed with him. He surrounded himself with anti-Semites during his campaign and his presidency.

Here are a few examples:

There are more examples that I’ve detailed in my book.

The shared values of Obama and the anti-Semites he surrounded himself with manifested itself in a lengthy record of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel policies. In his first year in office, Obama broke with all past presidents since the founding of Israel by not affirming the United States’ commitment to the preservation of Israel and the safety of the Israeli people—instead promising to put “daylight” between our country and the Jewish state. Obama called on Israel to return to their pre-1967 borders, which Israel considers indefensible. He also legitimized the U.N. Human Rights Council which calls Israel the world’s worst human rights violator while ignoring Muslim nations that behead “infidels” or throw homosexual off buildings. Obama also refused to accept Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

It’s worth mentioning here that Donald Trump moved America’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Barack Obama also sided with the world’s number one terror-sponsoring nation, Iran, over our ally Israel, by telling the Iranian mullahs that if Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities they would not have United States support. Obama also frequently snubbed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while he had no problem meeting with members of Hamas. Obama also invited eleven Muslim countries to his Global Counterterrorism Forum, while snubbing Israel. Obama also exposed top-secret details of Israel’s nuclear program to the world. Despite signing legislation that had anti-BDS movement language in it, Obama explicitly stated he opposed the language and would not enforce those provisions. Obama’s IRS also improperly targeted pro-Israel groups, just as it did with Tea Party and conservative groups.

Obama’s final insult to Israel came just before Christmas in 2016 when the United States abstained from a Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements, allowing the resolution to pass.

But, it’s Trump who’s to blame for anti-Semitic attacks in the United States—not the eight years of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel Obama policies. The Democratic Party was too afraid to call out Obama for the anti-Semitism that plagued his administration and now they welcome anti-Semites like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the party because they’re the ones who inspire the base.

Obama created a Democratic Party willing to embrace anti-Semitism, and they’re trying to hide it by blaming everything on Trump.