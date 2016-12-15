ObamaCare Lie Exposed: Added Only 2 Million to Insurance Coverage –NOT the 20 Million Obama Claims

By

Editorial, Investors Business Daily,12/14/16



Health Reform: It has become a mantra among Democrats that 20 million people gained coverage thanks to ObamaCare. It’s a myth. The real figure is much lower, and almost all the gains came by stuffing more people into the decrepit Medicaid program.

As soon as Donald Trump won the election, left-wing groups were busy predicting that, should he succeed in repealing ObamaCare as promised, anywhere from 20 million to 37 million would lose coverage.

An analysis by the Heritage Foundation shows that these claims are largely based on phony numbers coming out of the White House.

While the White House derived its number using survey data, which it then adjusted, Heritage instead went directly to the sources for enrollment data — Medicaid and private insurers — to see what’s really happened.

What they found is that the Obama administration has inflated the ObamaCare coverage number by almost 42%. The actual gain in coverage between 2013 and 2015 was 14 million, Heritage found. That’s close to the Census Bureau’s estimate that the number of uninsured declined by 12.8 million over these years. And of that, only 2.2 million gained private coverage, Heritage figures. The other 11.8 million went on Medicaid. (Heritage only has hard data through 2015, but enrollment in the exchanges was basically flat in 2016.)

Think about that 2.2 million number for a moment.

ObamaCare has caused massive disruptions of the individual market, forced millions to drop health plans they like, caused huge price spikes and mounting insurance losses, created monopoly markets around the country, and resulted in the virtual takeover of the individual market by HMO plans.

That’s to say nothing of the enormous costs of setting up and running the ObamaCare exchanges and the trillion dollars in subsidies to offset the cost of premiums for lower-income families.

All to increase the number of privately insured by a meager 1%.

As for the nearly 12 million added to Medicaid, this cannot be called a victory, given that Medicaid is a bloated, fraud-ridden program that leaves many unable to get to a doctor.

Even before ObamaCare, a third of primary care doctors said they weren’t taking new Medicaid patients, according to a 2012 report to Congress. Several states have bumped up reimbursement rates in hopes of attracting more physicians.

As a result, ObamaCare’s Medicaid expansion created a flood of people heading to emergency rooms for care, which has contributed to the sharp, unexpected hike in Medicaid costs.

Even if we take the administration at face value and assume that 20 million did gain coverage under ObamaCare, that doesn’t mean they’ll be out on the street if ObamaCare is repealed.

Such claims assume that Republicans do nothing to replace ObamaCare, which isn’t what they are proposing at all.

The consensus House plan would keep ObamaCare’s Medicaid expansion in place for two years, for example, after which it would reform the entire system.

The GOP also plans to introduce a better, more efficient tax credit to offset some of the costs of individual insurance, set up separate high-risk pools to handle the truly uninsurable, and eliminate most of ObamaCare’s expensive regulatory scheme.

If anything, the GOP replacement could end up doing better job at making health care more affordable to more people than ObamaCare has, but at a fraction of the cost.