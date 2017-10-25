ObamaCare Payoffs to Insurance Companies Ending Per Court Order and President Trump

By

Judge denies request to force Trump to pay Obamacare insurance subsidies

Vince Chhabria failed to see the immediate threat to consumers that would require him to compel the federal government to make the payments.

By ADRIEL BETTELHEIM and VICTORIA COLLIVER, Politico, 10/25/17

A federal judge denied a request to immediately force the Trump administration to continue making the Obamacare insurance subsidy payments that it cut off earlier this month.

U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria on Wednesday ruled against issuing an emergency order requiring the payments be restored while a lawsuit filed by 18 states and the District of Columbia in federal court in San Francisco over the the so-called cost-sharing reduction program works its way through the courts.

Chhabria, an Obama appointee, failed to see the immediate threat to consumers that would require him to compel the federal government to make the payments, particularly because states led by California have devised a work-around plan to mitigate the harm.

In his 29-page ruling, Chhabria wrote that “because of the measures taken by the states in anticipation of a decision by the Administration to terminate CSR payments, the large majority of people who purchase insurance on exchanges throughout the country will either benefit or be unharmed. In particular, many lower-income people stand to benefit.”

The payments lower out-of-pocket costs for about 7 million Obamacare customers earning less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $30,150 for an individual and $61,500 for a family of four. About $6 billion of the $7 billion in payments due this year was made before President Donald Trump halted the money, according to insurance regulators.

Insurers are required to discount Obamacare customers’ bills even without the federal payments. Health plans were expected to either stop selling coverage or raise rates as much as an estimated 20 percent to account for the lost payments. In a bid to stabilize the individual insurance markets, at least a dozen Senate Republicans have signed onto bipartisan legislation that would extend the payments for two years.

Even had the judge ordered the payments to continue, the administration said it still has discretion about when to make the payments. Administration lawyers have noted that the law doesn’t actually require that the payments be made on any specific schedule, but simply that they be “periodic and timely.” The administration had been making the payments on a monthly basis before cutting them off.

Trump’s decision to end the payments was eased by a long-running legal dispute over the subsidy program. House Republicans sued the Obama administration in 2014, arguing that the executive branch was funding the program illegally because Congress never appropriated the money. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sided with the House last year, but the Obama administration appealed the decision.

The Trump administration didn’t drop the appeal, which would have caused the payments to stop flowing, but instead sought delays from the court as the Obamacare repeal effort played out in Congress.

Justice Department lawyers had argued that Chhabria would be intruding on the D.C. court’s turf by issuing an order requiring the administration to keep up the payments.

During a Monday hearing, Chhabria expressed skepticism that an emergency order was needed because most states had anticipated the subsidies would be cut off and made alternate plans. He emphasized that in his ruling on Wednesday.

“If the states are so concerned that people will be scared away from the exchanges by the thought of higher premiums, perhaps they should stop yelling about higher premiums,” the judge wrote. “With open enrollment just days away, perhaps the states should focus instead on communicating the message that they have devised a response to the CSR payment termination that will prevent harm to the large majority of people while in fact allowing millions of lower-income people to get a better deal on health insurance in 2018.”

The other states in the lawsuit are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.