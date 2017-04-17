ObamaCare/High Minimum Wage/Phony High Credits Equal 43,000 Young in San Diego NOT Working

By

This has become a perfect storm against the young in San Diego. And, this is just a microcosm harming the future of many young people. Go to college and if you are a white male, you will be charged with being a rapist (if only in thought) a racist—because you are white and a fascist if you refuse to bully others into stopping free speech. Add to this the high cost of ObamaCare killing jobs for the unkilled, minimum wage killing jobs for the inexperienced. Then you have high welfare benefits and a society that blames others for lack of effort or success. “The report, which is based on an analysis of the 2015 American Community Survey, shows almost 10 percent of the county’s youth are disconnected from school or work. Experts say that puts them at higher risk for poverty and unemployment. “There are a lot of different reasons for why young adults are disconnected. It could be that they’re in transition or they’ve finished school but they haven’t yet landed a job and don’t know where to go to get into the workforce,” said Peter Callstrom, president and CEO of the San Diego Workforce Partnership. Nationwide, 12 percent of young people were disconnected in 2015, that’s down from 15 percent in 2010, according to the nonprofit, Measure of America. Why work or go to school—who needs to be part of a riot to get to class or listen to professors denounce you for your views, gender or ethnicity? Government will take care of this folks—so why sweat and get into heavy traffic—The Price is Right and Ophrah will entertain and educate you.

Report: 43,000 Young People Not Working Or Going To School In San Diego County

By Marissa Cabrera, Maureen Cavanaugh, KPBS, 4/12/17

There are 43,000 young people between the ages of 16-24 who are disconnected in San Diego County. That means they are not working or going to school, according to a new report by the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

The report, which is based on an analysis of the 2015 American Community Survey, shows almost 10 percent of the county’s youth are disconnected from school or work. Experts say that puts them at higher risk for poverty and unemployment.

“There are a lot of different reasons for why young adults are disconnected. It could be that they’re in transition or they’ve finished school but they haven’t yet landed a job and don’t know where to go to get into the workforce,” said Peter Callstrom, president and CEO of the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

Nationwide, 12 percent of young people were disconnected in 2015, that’s down from 15 percent in 2010, according to the nonprofit, Measure of America.

A youth summit will be held Thursday to address the needs of these teens and young adults.

Youth, parents, employers, nonprofits, educators and elected officials are scheduled to attend the summit to come up with ways to engage young people through school and job training programs.

Callstrom and Naomi Moore, who has experienced being disconnected, discussed the challenges facing young adults in San Diego County, Wednesday on Midday Edition.