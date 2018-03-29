OC GOP/California Republican Party/College Republicans Endorse Congressman Dana Rohrabacher for Re-Election

I first met Dana Rohrabacher in 1966—we both worked in the Youth for Reagan for Governor Campaign. He was articulate, knowledgeable and understood why he was a conservative. Today, years later, he is articulate, knowledgeable and promotes the conservative philosophy as a leading Member of Congress. The Democrats are targeting his district—they think he is vulnerable. This is one of the Districts that the GOP has to be “all hands on deck”.

The California College Republicans also, in a rare endorsement, endorsed Congressman Rohrabacher as well. Showing that youth have united with the Party, office holders and members of Congress—Rohrabacher is the unity candidate for Congress in the 48th.

Into the fray came Scott Baugh, a former Assemblyman and County Party Chair. He was planning to run in 2016, thinking Rohrabacher was going to retire. Baugh told donors he would not run against Dana—and never spend their money agai8nst Dana. Now, two years later, he has gone back on his word, not to run against Congressman Rohrabacher. And, as best I can tell, he has refused all requests to give back the money donated in 2015-16.

It is possible the Baugh candidacy could cost the GOP this seat. The good news is that the Orange County Republican Central Committee and the Board of Directors, on behalf of the California Republican Party, has unanimously endorsed Congressman Dana Rohrabacher. This is a unity campaign to save the House from the Democrats—we can not fail.