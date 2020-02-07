By

Want to lower crime in California—without spending more money on cops or facilities? Easy. Allow cops that took an oath to uphold the law, uphold the law. ““SB 54 has made our community less safe. The law has resulted in new crimes because my deputies were unable to communicate with their federal partners about individuals who committed serious offenses and present a threat to our community if released,” Barnes said in a statement. “The two-year social science experiment with sanctuary laws must end.” According to Barnes, more than 1,500 inmates released in 2019 had ICE detainers, a request from the federal agency for notification that a particular inmate has been released. Of those inmates, 238 were re-arrested in Orange County for new crimes, including assault and battery, rape, and robbery. The report notes that the numbers do not include anyone who may have committed crimes in Orange County, then were released to commit a crime in another county. Think the foreign criminals just committed crimes in the OC? Maybe they took the 5 freeway to L.A. or San Diego to commit crimes? The time used by the cops to apprehend the 238 illegal aliens was wasted—ICE should have had they, ready for deportation, instead of waiting in line for a burger at Wendys.

OC Sheriff Blames Sanctuary State Law For Increase In Repeat Crimes By Undocumented Immigrants

CBS LA, 2/4/20

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Since California became a sanctuary state in 2017, the number of inmates with immigration detainers being arrested again after being released from jail has jumped, according to a new report from Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

SB 54 restricts most notifications to ICE upon an inmate’s release to the most seriously violent offenders. It became law in 2017 despite heavy opposition from the state’s law enforcement community.

“SB 54 has made our community less safe. The law has resulted in new crimes because my deputies were unable to communicate with their federal partners about individuals who committed serious offenses and present a threat to our community if released,” Barnes said in a statement. “The two-year social science experiment with sanctuary laws must end.”

According to Barnes, more than 1,500 inmates released in 2019 had ICE detainers, a request from the federal agency for notification that a particular inmate has been released. Of those inmates, 238 were re-arrested in Orange County for new crimes, including assault and battery, rape, and robbery.

The report notes that the numbers do not include anyone who may have committed crimes in Orange County, then were released to commit a crime in another county.

The rate of recidivism for those with ICE detainers is up from 2018, when 123 were arrested again for new crimes, out of more than 1,800 such inmates, according to the report.