By

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocaiso-Cortez hates Jews and Israel. She clearly wants violence against Israel by terrorists. Where is Pelosi, Schumer and the rest of the Democrats? Their silence shows support of bigotry and hatred. “Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocaiso-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to justify Palestinian violence against Israel this week during an interview, saying that Palestinians “have no choice but to riot” against Israel. Ocasio-Cortez made the comments during an appearance on “Ebro in the Morning” with host Ebro Darden, where she made multiple inflammatory remarks about Israel. Ocasio-Cortez “absolutely” agreed with Darden that Israel was “very, very criminal” and “very, very unjust,” as Darden claimed there are “white supremacist Jews.” She calls Israel criminal but openly loves Venezuela and Cuba. Hates Israel loves dictatorship. The good news is that by their silence the Democrats will lose in November, 2020. Also, this will bring out a large evangelical vote.

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

Ocasio-Cortez Justifies Violence Against Israel: Palestinians ‘Have No Choice But To Riot’

By Ryan Saavedra, Daily Wire, 7/31/19



Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocaiso-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to justify Palestinian violence against Israel this week during an interview, saying that Palestinians “have no choice but to riot” against Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments during an appearance on “Ebro in the Morning” with host Ebro Darden, where she made multiple inflammatory remarks about Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez “absolutely” agreed with Darden that Israel was “very, very criminal” and “very, very unjust,” as Darden claimed there are “white supremacist Jews.”

Later in the interview, Ocasio-Cortez justified violence from the Palestinian people against Israel, saying: “I believe that injustice is a threat to the safety of all people, because once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized — once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot, right?”

Ocasio-Cortez has made numerous anti-Semitic comments, of late. She recently engaged in Holocaust trivialization when she falsely compared immigrant detetention facilities to “concentration camps,” which some experts even say makes her a “Holocaust denier.”

Ocasio-Cortez also recently opposed a bill that opposed the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) move against Israel, which is intended to destroy the State of Israel.

After she voted against anti-BDS legislation, Ocasio-Cortez said: “And my concern with being overly punitive on nonviolent forms of protest is that it forces people into other channels and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.”

Pro-Israel activist Noah Pollak weighed in Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, tweeting: “Let me translate this: AOC just said that a non-binding resolution stating the House’s opposition to the anti-semitic BDS movement will ‘force’ people into terrorism. Among other things a stunning indictment of the anti-Israel movement — a Kinsleyan gaffe.”

The 29-year-old former bartender has a history of making controversial comments about Israel, dating all the way back to the start of her political career, when she claimed Israel was the occupier of “Palestine.” Ocasio-Cortez has also praised and defended notorious anti-Semites and purveyors of anti-Semitism, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), British Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, and far-left activist Linda Sarsour.