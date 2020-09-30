By

Good news for California. Bad news for law breakers and the Democrat Party. It looks like California, specifically sanctuary cities are being targeted by ICE to arrest, detain and then deport criminals from foreign nations—folks currently protected by the Democrat Party and Gavin Newsom. “The Trump administration is allegedly gearing up for an immigration enforcement sweep in October, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, known to insiders as the “sanctuary op,” could begin in California as soon as later this week. After sweeping the Golden State, the operation would expand to cities including Denver and Philadelphia, according to two U.S. officials who spoke with The Washington Post anonymously.” As the rapists and murderers are arrested and detained, I expect ICE to promote the work they need and note the State of California was protecting these people.

October Immigration Enforcement Blitz Could Begin In California

The Trump administration is reportedly directing ICE to prep for an October immigration enforcement sweep, targeting “sanctuary cities.”

By Kat Schuster, Patch Staff , 9/29/20

CALIFORNIA — The Trump administration is allegedly gearing up for an immigration enforcement sweep in October, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, known to insiders as the “sanctuary op,” could begin in California as soon as later this week.

After sweeping the Golden State, the operation would expand to cities including Denver and Philadelphia, according to two U.S. officials who spoke with The Washington Post anonymously.

The effort dovetails with the president’s law-and-order campaign rhetoric, the anonymous officials told The Washington Post.

Read more in The Washington Post: ICE preparing targeted arrests in sanctuary cities

California reliably backs immigration rights advocates, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, signed two new laws in the past week that would support immigrants.

AB 1876, was signed Sept. 18 and will allow more undocumented immigrants to receive a state tax credit, worth hundreds of dollars. The law would financially back low-income households regardless of immigration status.

AB 3228, signed Monday, would allow individuals to sue private detention facility operators if they fail to provide standards of care listed in the facility’s contract and to collect fair costs and attorney’s fees, The Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

California’s “sanctuary” law, signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017, prevents local law enforcement from helping immigration enforcement agencies to locate, detain and take the custody of immigrants after being released from jail.

But it does not protect immigrants from federal officers entirely.

Here is a list of California’s so-called “sanctuary” cities and counties identified by the Center For Immigration Studies:

Alameda County

Berkley

Contra Costa County

Fremont

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles

Monterey County

Napa County

Oakland

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Diego County

San Francisco County/City

San Mateo County

Santa Ana

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Sonoma County

Watsonville